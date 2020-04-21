São dois pinguins "abraçados" a ver o horizonte de Melbourne, na Austrália. Um gesto simples, mas que está a correr o mundo.

O momento foi captado pelo fotógrafo de vida selvagem Tobias Baumgaetner em 2019, mas só recentemente partilhado nas suas redes sociais.

No Instagram, o fotógrafo explicou que esteve durante três noites na colónia de pinguins até ter conseguido apanhar o momento em que os dois animais passam as asas nas costas um do outro.

A primeira imagem foi partilhada há cerca de um mês e o fotógrafo escreveu na altura que os dois pinguins tinham ficado durante horas "a observar as luzes cintilantes do horizonte e do oceano".

Mas as fotografias têm uma história por trás: os pinguins tinham ficado viúvos. Foi um voluntário quem explicou a Tobias que "a branca era uma fêmea idosa que tinha perdido o parceiro" e que, aparentemente, "o macho mais jovem, à esquerda, tinha também perdido a parceira".

Desde então encontram-se regulamente, confortando-se um ao outro e observando o horizonte durante horas", escreveu o fotógrafo.

A história emocionou o mundo e, dias mais tarde, Tobias Baumgaetner partilhou outra fotografia onde conta mais pormenores sobre os dois pinguins.