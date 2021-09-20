A popularidade das tatuagens tem vindo a crescer ao longo dos últimos anos e, com maior quantidade, há também mais diversidade.

Contudo, a originalidade não é finita e há sempre espaço para inovar… para melhor ou para pior, dependendo do ponto de vista.

Ainda assim, esta perceção de bom gosto nunca será objetiva e varia sempre de acordo com quem observa a obra.

Foi exatamente esta subjetividade da arte, que o tatuador Jonarton, na rede social TikTok, ao partilhar uma tatuagem feita na perna de um cliente e que está a dividir opiniões.

No desenho, pode ver-se Abraham Simpson, pai de Homer na série animada “The Simpsons”, seguindo-se uma citação, extremamente longa.

A citação foi retirada do episódio “Última Saída Para Springfield” (temporada 4, episódio 17), emitida pela primeira vez a 11 de março de 1993.

We can't bust heads like we used to-but we have our ways.

One trick is to tell them stories that don't go anywhere like the time I caught the ferry over to Shelbyville.

I needed a new heel for my shoe, so I decided to go to Morganville which is what they called Shelbyville in those days.

So, I tied an onion to my belt which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel.

And in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on 'em. 'Give me five bees for a quarter,' you'd say.

Now, where were we? Oh, yeah!

The important thing was that I had an onion on my belt which was the style at the time.

They didn't have white onions because of the war.

The only thing you could get was those big yellow ones", pode ler-se na tatuagem.