Já são conhecidos os nomeados para a 76ª edição dos Globos de Ouro, atribuídos anualmente pela Hollywood Foreign Press Association. A cerimónia acontece a 6 de janeiro, às 17:00 (00:00 em Lisboa), no International Ballroom do hotel Beverly Hilton, na Califórnia, e será apresentada pelos atores Sandra Oh e Andy Samberg.

