Estes são os nomeados para os Globos de Ouro 2019
Já são conhecidos os nomeados para a 76ª edição dos Globos de Ouro, atribuídos anualmente pela Hollywood Foreign Press Association. A cerimónia acontece a 6 de janeiro, às 17:00 (00:00 em Lisboa), no International Ballroom do hotel Beverly Hilton, na Califórnia, e será apresentada pelos atores Sandra Oh e Andy Samberg.
O grande vencedor de nomeações é 'Vice'
Veja a lista completa dos nomeados:
Cinema
Melhor Drama
- “Black Panther”;
- “BlacKkKlansman”;
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”;
- “If Beale Streat Could Talk”;
- “A Star Is Born”
Melhor Atriz (Drama)
- Glenn Close;
- Lady Gaga;
- Nicole Kidman;
- Melissa McCarthy;
- Rosamund Pike
Melhor Ator (Drama)
- Bradley Cooper;
- Willem Dafoe;
- Lucas Hedges;
- Rami Malek;
- John David Washington
Melhor Comédia ou Musical
- “Crazy Rich Asians”;
- “The Favourite”;
- “Green Book”;
- “Mary Poppins Returns”;
- “Vice”
Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)
- Emily Blunt;
- Olivia Colman;
- Elsie Fisher;
- Charlize Theron;
- Constance Wu
Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)
- Christian Bale;
- Lin-Manuel Miranda;
- Viggo Mortensen;
- Robert Redford;
- John C. Reilly
Melhor Filme de Animação
- “Incredibles 2”;
- “Isle of Dogs”;
- “Mirai”;
- “Ralph Breaks the Internet”;
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
- “Capernaum” (Líbano). Realizado por Nadine Labaki;
- “Girl” (Bélgica). Realizado por Lukas Dhont;
- “Never Look Away” (Alemanha). Realizado por Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck;
- “Roma” (Espanha). Realizado por Alfonso Cuarón;
- “Shoplifters” (Japão). Realizado por Hirokazu Kore-eda
Melhor Atriz Secundária
- Amy Adams;
- Claire Foy;
- Regina King;
- Emma Stone;
- Rachel Weisz
Melhor Ator Secundário
- Mahershala Ali;
- Timothee Chalamet;
- Adam Driver;
- Richard E. Grant;
- Sam Rockwell
Melhor Realizador
- Bradley Cooper;
- Alfonso Cuarón;
- Peter Farrelly;
- Spike Lee;
- Adam McKay
Melhor Argumento
- “Roma”;
- “The Favourite”;
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”;
- “Vice”;
- “Green Book”
Melhor Banda Sonora
- Marco Beltrami, em “A Quiet Place”;
- Alexandre Desplat, em “Isle of Dogs”;
- Ludwig Göransson, em “Black Panther”;
- Justin Hurwitz, em “First Man”;
- Marc Shaiman, em “Mary Poppins Returns”
Melhor Canção
- “All the Stars”, de “Black Panther”;
- “Girl in the Movies”, de “Dumplin’”;
- “Requiem for a Private War”, de “A Private War”;
- “Revelation”, de “Boy Erased”;
- “Shallow”, de “A Star Is Born”
Categorias de televisão
Melhor Série (Drama)
- “The Americans”;
- “Bodyguard”;
- “Homecoming”;
- “Killing Eve”;
- “Pose”
Melhor Atriz (Drama)
- Caitriona Balfe;
- Elisabeth Moss;
- Sandra Oh;
- Julia Roberts;
- Keri Russell
Melhor Ator (Drama)
- Jason Bateman;
- Stephan James;
- Richard Madden;
- Billy Porter;
- Matthew Rhys
Melhor Série (Comédia ou Musical)
- “Barry”;
- “The Good Place”;
- “Kidding”;
- “The Kominsky Method”;
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)
- Kristen Bell;
- Candace Bergen;
- Alison Brie;
- Rachel Brosnahan;
- Debra Messing
Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)
- Sacha Baron;
- Cohen Jim Carrey;
- Michael Douglas;
- Donald Glover;
- Bill Hader
Melhor Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão
- “The Alienist”;
- “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”;
- “Escape From Dannemora”;
- “Sharp Object”;
- “A Very English Scandal”
Melhor Atriz (Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão)
- Amy Adams;
- Patricia Arquette;
- Connie Britton;
- Laura Dern;
- Regina King
Melhor Ator (Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão)
- Alan Arkin;
- Kieran Culkin;
- Edgar Ramirez;
- Ben Whishaw;
- Henry Winkler
Melhor Atriz Secundária
- Alex Bornstein;
- Patricia Clarkson;
- Penelope Cruz;
- Thandie Newton;
- Yvonne Strahovski
Melhor Ator Secundário
- Antonio Banderas;
- Darren Criss;
- Benedict Cumberbatch;
- Daniel Brühl;
- Hugh Grant