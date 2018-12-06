Já são conhecidos os nomeados para a 76ª edição dos Globos de Ouro, atribuídos anualmente pela Hollywood Foreign Press Association. A cerimónia acontece a 6 de janeiro, às 17:00 (00:00 em Lisboa), no International Ballroom do hotel Beverly Hilton, na Califórnia, e será apresentada pelos atores Sandra Oh e Andy Samberg.

O grande vencedor de nomeações é 'Vice'

Veja a lista completa dos nomeados:

Cinema

Melhor Drama

  • “Black Panther”;
  • “BlacKkKlansman”;
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody”;
  • “If Beale Streat Could Talk”;
  • “A Star Is Born”

Melhor Atriz (Drama)

  • Glenn Close;
  • Lady Gaga;
  • Nicole Kidman;
  • Melissa McCarthy;
  • Rosamund Pike

Melhor Ator (Drama)

  • Bradley Cooper;
  • Willem Dafoe;
  • Lucas Hedges;
  • Rami Malek;
  • John David Washington

Melhor Comédia ou Musical

  • “Crazy Rich Asians”;
  • “The Favourite”;
  • “Green Book”;
  • “Mary Poppins Returns”;
  • “Vice”

Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)

  • Emily Blunt;
  • Olivia Colman;
  • Elsie Fisher;
  • Charlize Theron;
  • Constance Wu

Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)

  • Christian Bale;
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda;
  • Viggo Mortensen;
  • Robert Redford;
  • John C. Reilly

Melhor Filme de Animação

  • “Incredibles 2”;
  • “Isle of Dogs”;
  • “Mirai”;
  • “Ralph Breaks the Internet”;
  • “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

  • “Capernaum” (Líbano). Realizado por Nadine Labaki;
  • “Girl” (Bélgica). Realizado por Lukas Dhont;
  • “Never Look Away” (Alemanha). Realizado por Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck;
  • “Roma” (Espanha). Realizado por Alfonso Cuarón;
  • “Shoplifters” (Japão). Realizado por Hirokazu Kore-eda

Melhor Atriz Secundária

  • Amy Adams;
  • Claire Foy;
  • Regina King;
  • Emma Stone;
  • Rachel Weisz

Melhor Ator Secundário

  • Mahershala Ali;
  • Timothee Chalamet;
  • Adam Driver;
  • Richard E. Grant;
  • Sam Rockwell

Melhor Realizador

  • Bradley Cooper;
  • Alfonso Cuarón;
  • Peter Farrelly;
  • Spike Lee;
  • Adam McKay

Melhor Argumento

  • “Roma”;
  • “The Favourite”;
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk”;
  • “Vice”;
  • “Green Book”

Melhor Banda Sonora

  • Marco Beltrami, em “A Quiet Place”;
  • Alexandre Desplat, em “Isle of Dogs”;
  • Ludwig Göransson, em “Black Panther”;
  • Justin Hurwitz, em “First Man”;
  • Marc Shaiman, em “Mary Poppins Returns”

Melhor Canção

  • “All the Stars”, de “Black Panther”;
  • “Girl in the Movies”, de “Dumplin’”;
  • “Requiem for a Private War”, de “A Private War”;
  • “Revelation”, de “Boy Erased”;
  • “Shallow”, de “A Star Is Born”

Categorias de televisão

Melhor Série (Drama)

  • “The Americans”;
  • “Bodyguard”;
  • “Homecoming”;
  • “Killing Eve”;
  • “Pose”

Melhor Atriz (Drama)

  • Caitriona Balfe;
  • Elisabeth Moss;
  • Sandra Oh;
  • Julia Roberts;
  • Keri Russell

Melhor Ator (Drama)

  • Jason Bateman;
  • Stephan James;
  • Richard Madden;
  • Billy Porter;
  • Matthew Rhys

Melhor Série (Comédia ou Musical)

  • “Barry”;
  • “The Good Place”;
  • “Kidding”;
  • “The Kominsky Method”;
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)

  • Kristen Bell;
  • Candace Bergen;
  • Alison Brie;
  • Rachel Brosnahan;
  • Debra Messing

Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)

  • Sacha Baron;
  • Cohen Jim Carrey;
  • Michael Douglas;
  • Donald Glover;
  • Bill Hader

Melhor Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão

  • “The Alienist”;
  • “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”;
  • “Escape From Dannemora”;
  • “Sharp Object”;
  • “A Very English Scandal”

Melhor Atriz (Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão)

  • Amy Adams;
  • Patricia Arquette;
  • Connie Britton;
  • Laura Dern;
  • Regina King

Melhor Ator (Mini-Série ou Filme Produzido para a Televisão)

  • Alan Arkin;
  • Kieran Culkin;
  • Edgar Ramirez;
  • Ben Whishaw;
  • Henry Winkler

Melhor Atriz Secundária

  • Alex Bornstein;
  • Patricia Clarkson;
  • Penelope Cruz;
  • Thandie Newton;
  • Yvonne Strahovski

Melhor Ator Secundário

  • Antonio Banderas;
  • Darren Criss;
  • Benedict Cumberbatch;
  • Daniel Brühl;
  • Hugh Grant