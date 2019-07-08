Atores prestam homenagem a Cameron Boyce, que morreu no fim de semana
A morte da jovem estrela do Disney Channel Cameron Boyce deixou os fãs e colegas do ator consternados.
O ator, de 20 anos, que integrou o elenco de várias séries do Disney Channel, morreu este fim de semana.
A família anunciou que o jovem morreu durante o sono “devido a uma convulsão que foi resultado da condição médica para a qual estava a ser tratado”.
Nas redes sociais, muitas figuras de Hollywood, como Adam Sandler, Zendaya e Skai Jackson, homenagearam o ator com mensagens e fotografias.
Demasiado novo. Demasiado querido. Demasiado engraçado. O miúdo mais simpático, talentoso e decente das redondezas. Adorava este miúdo", escreveu o ator Adam Sandler.
Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.
Nem sei por onde começar. Não tenho palavras... Nunca pensei ter de escrever isto. Cam, tu foste um dos melhores", sublinhou a atriz e colega Skai Jackson, que partilhou uma imagem dos dois há uns anos.
I don’t even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce
My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy! 💔
Absolutamente devastador. O meu coração está com os seus amigos e a sua família", partilhou Zendaya.
Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family♥️ https://t.co/X8PAGo0Igi— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 7, 2019
A tremendous talent. Gone too soon. RIP #CameronBoyce pic.twitter.com/KNKHIoM6pY— Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) July 8, 2019
Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed.💔/.— Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019