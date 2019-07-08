A morte da jovem estrela do Disney Channel Cameron Boyce deixou os fãs e colegas do ator consternados.

O ator, de 20 anos, que integrou o elenco de várias séries do Disney Channel, morreu este fim de semana.

A família anunciou que o jovem morreu durante o sono “devido a uma convulsão que foi resultado da condição médica para a qual estava a ser tratado”.

Nas redes sociais, muitas figuras de Hollywood, como Adam Sandler, Zendaya e Skai Jackson, homenagearam o ator com mensagens e fotografias.

Demasiado novo. Demasiado querido. Demasiado engraçado. O miúdo mais simpático, talentoso e decente das redondezas. Adorava este miúdo", escreveu o ator Adam Sandler. 

 

Nem sei por onde começar. Não tenho palavras... Nunca pensei ter de escrever isto. Cam, tu foste um dos melhores", sublinhou a atriz e colega Skai Jackson, que partilhou uma imagem dos dois há uns anos.

 

 

Absolutamente devastador. O meu coração está com os seus amigos e a sua família", partilhou Zendaya. 

 

 