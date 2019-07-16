Já são conhecidos os nomeados para os Emmy de 2019. O anúncio foi feito pelos atores D'Arcy Carden e Ken Jeong.

A cerimónia dos 71.º Emmy Awards acontece a 22 de setembro no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.

A Academia de Televisão ainda não divulgou quem vai apresentar o evento.

Veja a lista dos nomeados:

Série dramática

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

This Is Us

Better Call Saul

Pose

Succession

Bodyguard

Melhor Atriz em série dramática

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davies, How To Get Away With Murder

Robyn Wright, House of Cards

Mandy Moore, This is Us



Melhor Ator em série dramática



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Billy Porter, Pose

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Milo Ventimigilia, This Is Us

Melhor Atriz Secundária em série dramática

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Melhor Ator Secundário em série dramática

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Caul Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Melhor Atriz convidada em série dramática

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Carice Van Houten, Game of Thrones

Melhor Ator convidado em série dramática

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Série de comédia



Fleabag

Russian Doll

Veep

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Barry

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Melhor Atriz em série de comédia



Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Katherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Melhor Ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Melhor Atriz Secundária em série de comédia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Melhor Ator Secundário em série de comédia

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Melhor Atriz convidada em série de comédia

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, SNL

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, SNL

Melhor Ator convidado em série de comédia

Matt Damon, SNL

Robert De Niro, SNL

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNichol, Veep

John Mulaney, SNL

Adam Sandler, SNL

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Minissérie



Escape at Dannemora

Chernobyl

When They See Us

Sharp Objects

Fosse/Verdon



Melhor Atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Aunjaunue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us



Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Melhor atriz secundária em minissérie ou filme para TV

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Melhor ator secundário em minissérie ou filme para TV

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Wishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Filme

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: O Filme

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Programa de competição



RuPaul's Drag Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

Top Chef

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Talk-show



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Show with Stephen Colbert