Veja os nomeados para os Emmy 2019
Já são conhecidos os nomeados para os Emmy de 2019. O anúncio foi feito pelos atores D'Arcy Carden e Ken Jeong.
A cerimónia dos 71.º Emmy Awards acontece a 22 de setembro no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.
A Academia de Televisão ainda não divulgou quem vai apresentar o evento.
Veja a lista dos nomeados:
Série dramática
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
This Is Us
Better Call Saul
Pose
Succession
Bodyguard
Melhor Atriz em série dramática
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davies, How To Get Away With Murder
Robyn Wright, House of Cards
Mandy Moore, This is Us
Melhor Ator em série dramática
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Billy Porter, Pose
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Milo Ventimigilia, This Is Us
Melhor Atriz Secundária em série dramática
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Melhor Ator Secundário em série dramática
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Caul Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Melhor Atriz convidada em série dramática
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Carice Van Houten, Game of Thrones
Melhor Ator convidado em série dramática
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Série de comédia
Fleabag
Russian Doll
Veep
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
Melhor Atriz em série de comédia
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Katherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Melhor Ator em série de comédia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Melhor Atriz Secundária em série de comédia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Melhor Ator Secundário em série de comédia
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Melhor Atriz convidada em série de comédia
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, SNL
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, SNL
Melhor Ator convidado em série de comédia
Matt Damon, SNL
Robert De Niro, SNL
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNichol, Veep
John Mulaney, SNL
Adam Sandler, SNL
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Minissérie
Escape at Dannemora
Chernobyl
When They See Us
Sharp Objects
Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Aunjaunue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Melhor atriz secundária em minissérie ou filme para TV
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Melhor ator secundário em minissérie ou filme para TV
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Wishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Filme
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: O Filme
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Programa de competição
RuPaul's Drag Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Top Chef
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Talk-show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Show with Stephen Colbert