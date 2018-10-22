Atriz Selma Blair revela que tem uma "doença incurável"
A atriz Selma Blair anunciou na rede social Instagram que tem esclerose múltipla. Numa mensagem publicada no sábado, a atriz revelou que a doença foi diagnosticada em agosto e que todos os dias enfrenta os seus efeitos.
Sou deficiente. Caio muitas vezes. Deixo cair coisas. A minha memória está confusa e o meu lado esquerdo pergunta por direções a um GPS partido. (…) Eu rio-me e não sei exatamente o que vou fazer, mas vou fazer o meu melhor”.
Selma Blair, de 46 anos, afirmou que tem sintomas há anos e agradeceu aos amigos pelo enorme apoio que lhe têm dado.
Eu devo ter esta doença incurável há 15 anos, pelo menos. Agora, estou aliviada por saber o que tenho.”
A atriz de "Estranhas Ligações" espera que a revelação da sua doença dê esperança a pessoas que estão a passar pelo mesmo.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.
A esclerose múltipla é uma doença neurológica que ocorre quando há uma falha de comunicação entre o cérebro e partes do corpo. De acordo com a Sociedade Portuguesa de Esclerose Múltipla, os sintomas da doença incluem perda de força muscular nos braços e pernas, falta de equilíbrio e coordenação e fadiga.
Esta doença afeta aproximadamente 400.000 pessoas nos Estados Unidos e 2,1 milhões de pessoas em todo o mundo.
Antes de fazer esta revelação, a atriz, que também participou nos filmes "Legalmente Loura" e na saga "Hellboy", partilhou algumas fotografias no Instagram que poderiam sugerir a situação. Na quinta-feira, a artista partilhou uma fotografia de um raio-X à sua coluna em que escreveu “Regresso ao mês de agosto”.
Além de já ter participado em vários filmes e séries, Selma Blair lançou recentemente uma linha de malas e carteiras, que se chama “SB”.
Throwback Thursday to mid August. My neck pain was so severe I finally got an x Ray. Notice that straightened neck. We don’t want that. #kyphosis #stenosis #degenerativediscdisease and this was just the beginning. Btw. Aren’t x rays fascinating? Anyone have anything to add? This is fun #c4 #c5 #c6 smushed #aging #equestrian #whiplash It is also how you can eventually get that awful hump you sometimes see 😬 with age.