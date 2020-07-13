Morreu Kelly Preston, atriz e mulher de John Travolta
Kelly Preston, atriz e mulher de John Travolta, morreu depois de lutar durante dois anos contra um cancro na mama.
O anúncio foi feito pelo ator, através de uma publicação na rede social Instagram.
É com o coração muito pesado que vos informo que a minha linda mulher Kelly perdeu a luta de dois anos contra o cancro da mama. Ela travou uma luta corajosa com o amor e o apoio de muitos", escreveu.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Kelly Preston e John Travolta estavam casados há 29 anos.
A atriz assumiu vários papéis em "Twins", "From Dusk Till Dawn", "Jerry Maguire" e "The Cat in the Hat". Assim como colaborou com o marido nos filmes "Battlefield Earth" e "Gotti".
John Travolta deixou ainda um agradecimento aos médicos e enfermeiros que cuidaram da mulher ao longo dos últimos dois anos, assim como aos "amigos e entes queridos" que sempre estiveram ao seu lado.