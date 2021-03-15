Já foram anunciados os nomeados à 93.ª edição dos Óscares da Academia de Hollywood. A cerimónia virtual foi conduzida por Priyanka Chopra Jonas e por Nick Jonas.

A cerimónia de entrega das estatuetas douradas está marcada para 25 de abril.

Veja aqui a lista dos nomeados:

. Melhor filme

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

. Melhor ator

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Steven Yeun

. Melhor atriz

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Vanessa Kirby

Frances MacDormand

Carey Mulligan

. Melhor ator secundário

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

. Melhor atriz secundária

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

. Melhor realização

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincker, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

. Melhor argumento adaptado

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Florian Zeller e Christopher Hampton (“The Father”)

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”)

Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)

. Melhor argumento original

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas e Kenny Lucas (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”)

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

. Melhor filme de animação

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Melhor guarda-roupa

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Back Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Melhor banda sonora original

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News From the World”

“Soul”

. Melhor canção

'Fight For You' - “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” - “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” - “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“lo Sì (Seen)” - “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” - “One Night in Miami”

. Melhor fotografia

Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”)

Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Phedon Papamichael (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

. Melhor Argumento Adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami…”

“The White Tiger”

. Melhor caracterização

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

. Melhor documentário

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Melhor documentário em curta-metragem

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

. Melhor curta-metragem

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

. Melhor curta-metragem de animação

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

. Melhor filme estrangeiro

“Another Round”

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

. Melhor montagem

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

. Melhor Produção Artística

“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Melhores efeitos visuais

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”