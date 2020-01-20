Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston juntos pela primeira vez, após 15 anos de divórcio
Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston reencontraram-se este domingo à noite, na cerimónia dos SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards), após 15 anos de divórcio. As imagens mostram que a cumplicidade entre os dois não se perdeu e levaram a internet à loucura.
We'll just leave this here. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/UIjUp2hgrf— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020
Os dois foram distinguidos nas respetivas categorias em que foram indicados. Brad Pitt ganhou o prémio de melhor ator secundário de cinema, pelo seu trabalho em “Era Uma Vez em...Hollywood”, de Quentin Tarantino.
O ator foi dos primeiros a felicitar Jennifer Aniston, depois de ela ter vencido na categoria de melhor atriz de série dramática, em “The Morning Show”.
👀 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/FdlHvoislr— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020
Nas redes sociais dos SAG Awards, há vídeos de Brad Pitt a ver Jennifer, através de um ecrã, receber o seu prémio. A legenda que acompanha a publicação dizia: “Gostamos sempre de ver Brad a ver Jen a receber o seu prémio”.
We forever want to watch Brad watch Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards pic.twitter.com/4arINQhKQx— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020
As imagens não tardaram a ser amplamente partilhadas (e comentadas) nas redes sociais.
brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN— grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020
please brad pitt and jennifer aniston are so cute pic.twitter.com/6GG9wFKQ9v— becca (@laurieslaurence) January 20, 2020
Me looking at photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards pic.twitter.com/Yi9MM9CV61— shaunagh farrelly (@shaunaghfar) January 20, 2020
Brad Pitt joked about being a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife and the cameraman panned to Jennifer Aniston. SOMEONE GIVE THIS CAMERA CREW AN EMMY #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/CdUZZTSTuT— Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 20, 2020
i live for brad pitt and jennifer aniston being this extra supportive to each other pic.twitter.com/cVB81F1Shd— ً (@emrobs) January 20, 2020
Além de Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston, outros atores brilharam na noite deste domingo. Joaquin Phoenix e Renee Zellweger também foram distinguidos pelos desempenhos em “Joker” e “Judy”, respetivamente, confirmando o estatuto de favoritos aos Oscares.