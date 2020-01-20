Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston reencontraram-se este domingo à noite, na cerimónia dos SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards), após 15 anos de divórcio. As imagens mostram que a cumplicidade entre os dois não se perdeu e levaram a internet à loucura.

Os dois foram distinguidos nas respetivas categorias em que foram indicados. Brad Pitt ganhou o prémio de melhor ator secundário de cinema, pelo seu trabalho em “Era Uma Vez em...Hollywood”, de Quentin Tarantino.

O ator foi dos primeiros a felicitar Jennifer Aniston, depois de ela ter vencido na categoria de melhor atriz de série dramática, em “The Morning Show”.

Nas redes sociais dos SAG Awards, há vídeos de Brad Pitt a ver Jennifer, através de um ecrã, receber o seu prémio. A legenda que acompanha a publicação dizia: “Gostamos sempre de ver Brad a ver Jen a receber o seu prémio”.

As imagens não tardaram a ser amplamente partilhadas (e comentadas) nas redes sociais.

Além de Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston, outros atores brilharam na noite deste domingo. Joaquin Phoenix e Renee Zellweger também foram distinguidos pelos desempenhos em “Joker” e “Judy”, respetivamente, confirmando o estatuto de favoritos aos Oscares.