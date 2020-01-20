Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston reencontraram-se este domingo à noite, na cerimónia dos SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards), após 15 anos de divórcio. As imagens mostram que a cumplicidade entre os dois não se perdeu e levaram a internet à loucura.

Os dois foram distinguidos nas respetivas categorias em que foram indicados. Brad Pitt ganhou o prémio de melhor ator secundário de cinema, pelo seu trabalho em “Era Uma Vez em...Hollywood”, de Quentin Tarantino.

O ator foi dos primeiros a felicitar Jennifer Aniston, depois de ela ter vencido na categoria de melhor atriz de série dramática, em “The Morning Show”.

Nas redes sociais dos SAG Awards, há vídeos de Brad Pitt a ver Jennifer, através de um ecrã, receber o seu prémio. A legenda que acompanha a publicação dizia: “Gostamos sempre de ver Brad a ver Jen a receber o seu prémio”.

We forever want to watch Brad watch Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards pic.twitter.com/4arINQhKQx — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

As imagens não tardaram a ser amplamente partilhadas (e comentadas) nas redes sociais.

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

please brad pitt and jennifer aniston are so cute pic.twitter.com/6GG9wFKQ9v — becca (@laurieslaurence) January 20, 2020

Me looking at photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards pic.twitter.com/Yi9MM9CV61 — shaunagh farrelly (@shaunaghfar) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt joked about being a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife and the cameraman panned to Jennifer Aniston. SOMEONE GIVE THIS CAMERA CREW AN EMMY #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/CdUZZTSTuT — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 20, 2020

i live for brad pitt and jennifer aniston being this extra supportive to each other pic.twitter.com/cVB81F1Shd — ‏ً (@emrobs) January 20, 2020

Além de Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston, outros atores brilharam na noite deste domingo. Joaquin Phoenix e Renee Zellweger também foram distinguidos pelos desempenhos em “Joker” e “Judy”, respetivamente, confirmando o estatuto de favoritos aos Oscares.