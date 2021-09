O ator, modelo e apresentador indiano Sidharth Shukla morreu, na manhã de quinta-feira, aos 40 anos de idade, confirmou a emissora Colors TV.

We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry. Our prayers & support are with his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oLKizw187f