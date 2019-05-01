Mundo do futebol reage à notícia do enfarte de CasillasVÍDEO: Benfica e Sporting reagem a enfarte de Casillas VÍDEO: Casillas sofre enfarte no treino VÍDEO: Casillas: «Não está excluído que possa competir» VÍDEO: Alberto Bueno visitou e falou com Casillas
O mundo do futebol reagiu à notícia do enfarte de Iker Casillas com muitas mensagens de apoio e solidariedade.
Clubes e jogadores usaram as redes sociais para demonstrar força e apoio.
Sempre Juntos!
Força Iker! 💪🔵⚪#FCPorto #IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/EiUhdltbIO
— FC Porto (@FCPorto) May 1, 2019
Um campeão desde sempre. Desejo as rápidas melhoras nesse coração de vencedor @IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/ruQ8CGkt7J— Sérgio Conceição (@CoachConceicao) 1 de maio de 2019
Eres un toro, y puedes con todo. Te espero para otro zumo. Te quiero tio @IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/eGqxGjMOHu— Óliver Torres Muñoz (@olitorres10) May 1, 2019
Que recuperes e voltes rápido, o Desporto e o Futebol Português precisam de ti! 🙏🏼#ForçaIker pic.twitter.com/QEx7mJShPE— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) May 1, 2019
Rápidas melhoras, Casillas. ➡ https://t.co/RgyZSEAR5i pic.twitter.com/5HhGsYTIP1— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) May 1, 2019
🙏🙏🙏 @IkerCasillas— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 1, 2019
¡Mucho ánimo, @IkerCasillas! Recibe nuestros mejores deseos para una pronta y total recuperación— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 1, 2019
Comunicado Oficial: @IkerCasillas #RealMadrid https://t.co/VOdwjw9DpD— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) May 1, 2019
🙏🏼💪🏼 FORÇA San @IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/Psmxr9lQo6— Gonçalo Paciência (@gpaciencia9) May 1, 2019
Mucha fuerza amigo! @IkerCasillas ❤️💪— Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) May 1, 2019
Everyone at #LFC wishes @IkerCasillas a speedy recovery. Get well soon. 👊 https://t.co/3SKtl1qgYJ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2019
Mucha fuerza @IkerCasillas 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Recupérate pronto amigo!— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) May 1, 2019
Every Rossonero wishes a safe and full recovery to @IkerCasillas. We can't wait to see you back on the pitch Iker!— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2019
Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @IkerCasillas. Get well soon. 💙 https://t.co/nesNkb6nPO— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2019
Sending lots of love from Rome @IkerCasillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxSySRVF4t— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2019
Shocked reading the reports. Hope you are ok my friend @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NrHjjEwzUi— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 1, 2019
Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏
Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019
Best wishes to Porto! 🙏🏼 Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019
One of the greats. Stay strong @IkerCasillas 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q5hYYNlxco— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 1, 2019
¡Fuerza @IkerCasillas!
Te deseamos una pronta recuperación. 👊
🔵 #MCFCEspañol pic.twitter.com/WthPoAMjpQ
— Manchester City (@ManCityES) May 1, 2019
Get well soon my friend @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/We4d6kjq9y— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 1, 2019