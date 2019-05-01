O mundo do futebol reagiu à notícia do enfarte de Iker Casillas com muitas mensagens de apoio e solidariedade.

Clubes e jogadores usaram as redes sociais para demonstrar força e apoio.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 