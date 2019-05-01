O mundo do futebol reagiu à notícia do enfarte de Iker Casillas com muitas mensagens de apoio e solidariedade.

Clubes e jogadores usaram as redes sociais para demonstrar força e apoio.

Um campeão desde sempre. Desejo as rápidas melhoras nesse coração de vencedor @IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/ruQ8CGkt7J — Sérgio Conceição (@CoachConceicao) 1 de maio de 2019

Eres un toro, y puedes con todo. Te espero para otro zumo. Te quiero tio @IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/eGqxGjMOHu — Óliver Torres Muñoz (@olitorres10) May 1, 2019

Que recuperes e voltes rápido, o Desporto e o Futebol Português precisam de ti! 🙏🏼#ForçaIker pic.twitter.com/QEx7mJShPE — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) May 1, 2019

¡Mucho ánimo, @IkerCasillas! Recibe nuestros mejores deseos para una pronta y total recuperación — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 1, 2019

Mucha fuerza @IkerCasillas 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Recupérate pronto amigo! — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) May 1, 2019

Every Rossonero wishes a safe and full recovery to @IkerCasillas. We can't wait to see you back on the pitch Iker! — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 1, 2019

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @IkerCasillas. Get well soon. 💙 https://t.co/nesNkb6nPO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2019

Sending lots of love from Rome @IkerCasillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxSySRVF4t — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2019

Shocked reading the reports. Hope you are ok my friend @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NrHjjEwzUi — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 1, 2019

Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏

Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019