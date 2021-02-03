Globos de Ouro 2021: conheça os nomeados da premiação que distingue os melhores no cinema e televisão
Já são conhecidos os nomeados para os 'Golden Globes 2021'. O anúncio, que deveria ter acontecido às 13:00 desta quarta-feira, mas acabou por arrancar cerca de 40 minutos depois, foi feito através das redes sociais da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood e contou com a apresentação de Sarah Jessica Parker e Tarji P. Henson.
Entre os nomeados, os grandes destaques, no cinema, são "Hamilton", "Mank", "Nomadland" e a sequela de "Borat". Sendo que "Uma Miúda com Potencial", realizado por Emerald Fennell, é também um forte candidato na corrida ao Globo.
Ausente das nomeações, de forma surpreendente, está o filme de Spike Lee, "Da 5 Bloods". O filme era encarado como uma nomeação certa e um dos destaques do ano, por parte da crítica. No 'metacritic', o filme soma uma classificação de 82/100.
De lembrar que os 'Globes' são encarados como uma "antecipação" dos 'Oscars', mesmo que, na realidade, os vencedores não costumem coincidir.
Nota para o facto de, este ano, na categoria de Melhor Realizador, estarem nomeadas três mulheres. Incluindo Chloe Zhao, pelo seu trabalho em "Nomadland".
Na televisão, a Netflix continua a somar nomeações, com destaque para a série "The Crown" e "Ozark".
A Disney+ coloca, no painel de nomeados, a série do universo "Star Wars", "The Mandalorian".
Este ano, o Prémio Honorário Cecil B. deMille será entregue a Jane Fonda. A Associação reconhece, desta forma, o contributo da atriz para a sétima arte, assim como o seu papel nos movimentos feministas nos Estados Unidos.
O Prémio Honorário Carol Burnett, que homenageia as figuras da "caixinha mágica", será entregue a Norman Hear.
Conheça, agora, a lista dos nomeados para a 78ª edição dos 'Golden Globes'.
Melhor Filme: Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor Realizador
- Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman"
- David Fincher, por "Mank"
- Regina King, por "One Night in Miami…"
- Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland"
Melhor Ator: Drama
- Riz Ahmed, em "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, em "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, em "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, em "Mank"
- Tahar Rahim, em "The Mauritanian"
Melhor Atriz: Drama
- Viola Davis, em “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day, em “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby, em “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand, em "Nomadland"
- Carey Mulligan, em "Promising Young Woman"
Melhor Ator Secundário
- Sacha Baron Cohen, em "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Daniel Kaluuya, em "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Jared Leto, em "The Little Things"
- Bill Murray, em "On The Rocks"
- Leslie Odom Jr., em "One Night in Miami…"
Melhor Atriz Secundária
- Glenn Close, em "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Olivia Colman, em "The Father"
- Jodie Foster, em "The Mauritanian"
- Amanda Seyfried, em "Mank"
- Helena Zengel, em "News of the World"
Melhor Argumento
- Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman"
- Jack Fincher, por "Mank"
- Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Cristopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, por "The Father"
- Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland"
Melhor Filme: Musical ou Comédia
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Melhor Ator: Musical ou Comédia
- Sacha Baron Cohen, em "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- James Corden, em "The Prom"
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, em "Hamilton"
- Dev Patel, em "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
- Andy Samberg, em "Palm Spring"
Melhor Atriz: Musical ou Comédia
- Maria Bakalova, em "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Kate Hudson, em "Music"
- Michelle Pfeiffer, em "French Exit"
- Rosamund Pike, em "I Care a Lot"
- Anya Taylor-Joy, em "Emma"
Melhor Banda Sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, por "The Midnight Sky"
- Ludwig Göransson, por "Tenet"
- James Newton Howard, por "News of the World"
- Atticus Ross eTrent Reznor, por "Mank"
- Jon Batiste,Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor, por "Soul"
Melhor canção
- “Fight For You”, de "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- “Hear My Voice”, de "The Trial of Chicago 7"
- “Lo Si (Seen)”, de "The Life Ahead"
- “Speak Now”, de "One Night in Miami…"
- “Tigress & Tweed”, de "United States vs Billie Holiday"
Melhor Filme De Animação
- "The Croods: A New Age"
- "Onward"
- "Over the Moon"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers"
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
- "Another Round" (Dinamarca)
- "La Llorona" (França/Guatemala)
- "The Life Ahead" (Itália)
- "Minari" (EUA)
- "Two of Us" (EUA/França)
Melhor Série: Drama
- "The Crown"
- "Lovecraft Country"
- "The Mandalorian"
- "Ozark"
- "Ratched"
Melhor Série: Comédia ou Musical
- "Emily in Paris"
- "The Flight Attendant"
- "The Great"
- "Schitt’s Creek"
- "Ted Lasso"
Minisérie ou Telefilme
- "Normal People"
- "The Queen’s Gambit"
- "Small Axe"
- "The Undoing"
- "Unorthodox"
Melhor Ator TV: Drama
- Jason Bateman, em "Ozark"
- Josh O’Connor, em "The Crown"
- Bob Odenkirk, em "Better Call Saul"
- Al Pacino, em "Hunters"
- Matthew Rhys, em "Perry Mason"
Melhor Atriz TV: Drama
- Olivia Colman, em "The Crown"
- Jodie Comer, em "Killing Eve"
- Ema Corin, em "The Crown"
- Laura Linney, em "Ozark"
- Sarah Paulson, em "Ratched"
Melhor Atriz TV: Comédia/Musical
- Lilly Collins, em "Emily in Paris"
- Kaley Cuoco, em "The Flight Attendant"
- Elle Fanning, em "The Great"
- Jane Levy, em "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist"
- Catherine O’Hara, em "Schitt’s Creek"
Melhor ator secundário (TV)
- John Boyega, em "Small Axe"
- Brendan Gleeson, em "The Comedy Rule"
- Daniel Levy, em "Schitt’s Creek"
- Jim Parsons, em "Hollywood"
- Donald Sutherland, em "The Undoing"
Melhor atriz secundária (TV)
- Gillian Anderson, em "The Crown"
- Helena Bonham Carter, em "The Crown"
- Julia Garner, em "Ozark"
- Annie Murphy, em "Schitt’s Creek"
- Cynthia Nixo, em "Ratched"
Melhor Ator: Minisérie ou telefilme
- Bryan Cranston, em "Your Honor"
- Jeff Daniels, em "The Comey Rule"
- Hugh Grant, em "The Undoing"
- Ethan Hawke, em "The Good Lord Bird"
- Mark Ruffalo, em "I Know This Much is True"
Melhor Atriz: Minisérie ou telefilme
- Cate Blanchett, em "Mrs. America"
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, em "Normal People"
- Shira Haas, em "Unorthodox"
- Nicole Kidman, em "The Undoing"
- Anya Taylor Joy, em "The Queen’s Gambit"
Prémio Cecil B. deMille
- Jane Fonda
Prémio Carol Burnett
- Norman Hear
A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro, que vai para o ar no dia 28 de fevereiro, será apresentada pelas atrizes Amy Poehler e Tina Fey.
Amy estará no Beverly Hilton Hotel, na Califórnia, e Tina conduzirá a emissão a partir do Rockefeller Center, em Nova Iorque.
Pode re(ver) o anúncio dos nomeados para os "Globos de Ouro" aqui: