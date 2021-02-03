Já são conhecidos os nomeados para os 'Golden Globes 2021'. O anúncio, que deveria ter acontecido às 13:00 desta quarta-feira, mas acabou por arrancar cerca de 40 minutos depois, foi feito através das redes sociais da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood e contou com a apresentação de Sarah Jessica Parker e Tarji P. Henson.

Entre os nomeados, os grandes destaques, no cinema, são "Hamilton", "Mank", "Nomadland" e a sequela de "Borat". Sendo que "Uma Miúda com Potencial", realizado por Emerald Fennell, é também um forte candidato na corrida ao Globo.

Ausente das nomeações, de forma surpreendente, está o filme de Spike Lee, "Da 5 Bloods". O filme era encarado como uma nomeação certa e um dos destaques do ano, por parte da crítica. No 'metacritic', o filme soma uma classificação de 82/100.

De lembrar que os 'Globes' são encarados como uma "antecipação" dos 'Oscars', mesmo que, na realidade, os vencedores não costumem coincidir.

Nota para o facto de, este ano, na categoria de Melhor Realizador, estarem nomeadas três mulheres. Incluindo Chloe Zhao, pelo seu trabalho em "Nomadland".

Na televisão, a Netflix continua a somar nomeações, com destaque para a série "The Crown" e "Ozark".

A Disney+ coloca, no painel de nomeados, a série do universo "Star Wars", "The Mandalorian".

Este ano, o Prémio Honorário Cecil B. deMille será entregue a Jane Fonda. A Associação reconhece, desta forma, o contributo da atriz para a sétima arte, assim como o seu papel nos movimentos feministas nos Estados Unidos.

O Prémio Honorário Carol Burnett, que homenageia as figuras da "caixinha mágica", será entregue a Norman Hear.

Conheça, agora, a lista dos nomeados para a 78ª edição dos 'Golden Globes'.

Melhor Filme: Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Melhor Realizador

Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman"

David Fincher, por "Mank"

Regina King, por "One Night in Miami…"

Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland"

Melhor Ator: Drama

Riz Ahmed, em "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, em "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, em "The Father"

Gary Oldman, em "Mank"

Tahar Rahim, em "The Mauritanian"

Melhor Atriz: Drama

Viola Davis, em “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, em “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, em “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, em "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, em "Promising Young Woman"

Melhor Ator Secundário

Sacha Baron Cohen, em "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, em "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, em "The Little Things"

Bill Murray, em "On The Rocks"

Leslie Odom Jr., em "One Night in Miami…"

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Glenn Close, em "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, em "The Father"

Jodie Foster, em "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried, em "Mank"

Helena Zengel, em "News of the World"

Melhor Argumento

Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher, por "Mank"

Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Cristopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, por "The Father"

Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland"

Melhor Filme: Musical ou Comédia

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Melhor Ator: Musical ou Comédia

Sacha Baron Cohen, em "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden, em "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, em "Hamilton"

Dev Patel, em "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg, em "Palm Spring"

Melhor Atriz: Musical ou Comédia

Maria Bakalova, em "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, em "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, em "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike, em "I Care a Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, em "Emma"

Melhor Banda Sonora

Alexandre Desplat, por "The Midnight Sky"

Ludwig Göransson, por "Tenet"

James Newton Howard, por "News of the World"

Atticus Ross eTrent Reznor, por "Mank"

Jon Batiste,Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor, por "Soul"

Melhor canção

“Fight For You”, de "Judas and the Black Messiah"

“Hear My Voice”, de "The Trial of Chicago 7"

“Lo Si (Seen)”, de "The Life Ahead"

“Speak Now”, de "One Night in Miami…"

“Tigress & Tweed”, de "United States vs Billie Holiday"

Melhor Filme De Animação

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

"Another Round" (Dinamarca)

"La Llorona" (França/Guatemala)

"The Life Ahead" (Itália)

"Minari" (EUA)

"Two of Us" (EUA/França)

Melhor Série: Drama

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Melhor Série: Comédia ou Musical

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt’s Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Minisérie ou Telefilme

"Normal People"

"The Queen’s Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Melhor Ator TV: Drama

Jason Bateman, em "Ozark"

Josh O’Connor, em "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, em "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino, em "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys, em "Perry Mason"

Melhor Atriz TV: Drama

Olivia Colman, em "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, em "Killing Eve"

Ema Corin, em "The Crown"

Laura Linney, em "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson, em "Ratched"

Melhor Atriz TV: Comédia/Musical

Lilly Collins, em "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco, em "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, em "The Great"

Jane Levy, em "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist"

Catherine O’Hara, em "Schitt’s Creek"

Melhor ator secundário (TV)

John Boyega, em "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson, em "The Comedy Rule"

Daniel Levy, em "Schitt’s Creek"

Jim Parsons, em "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland, em "The Undoing"

Melhor atriz secundária (TV)

Gillian Anderson, em "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, em "The Crown"

Julia Garner, em "Ozark"

Annie Murphy, em "Schitt’s Creek"

Cynthia Nixo, em "Ratched"

Melhor Ator: Minisérie ou telefilme

Bryan Cranston, em "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels, em "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant, em "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, em "The Good Lord Bird"

Mark Ruffalo, em "I Know This Much is True"

Melhor Atriz: Minisérie ou telefilme

Cate Blanchett, em "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, em "Normal People"

Shira Haas, em "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman, em "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor Joy, em "The Queen’s Gambit"

Prémio Cecil B. deMille

Jane Fonda

Prémio Carol Burnett

Norman Hear

A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro, que vai para o ar no dia 28 de fevereiro, será apresentada pelas atrizes Amy Poehler e Tina Fey.

Amy estará no Beverly Hilton Hotel, na Califórnia, e Tina conduzirá a emissão a partir do Rockefeller Center, em Nova Iorque.

Pode re(ver) o anúncio dos nomeados para os "Globos de Ouro" aqui: