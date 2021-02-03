Já são conhecidos os nomeados para os 'Golden Globes 2021'. O anúncio, que deveria ter acontecido às 13:00 desta quarta-feira, mas acabou por arrancar cerca de 40 minutos depois, foi feito através das redes sociais da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood e contou com a apresentação de Sarah Jessica Parker e Tarji P. Henson. 

Entre os nomeados, os grandes destaques, no cinema, são "Hamilton", "Mank", "Nomadland" e a sequela de "Borat". Sendo que "Uma Miúda com Potencial", realizado por Emerald Fennell, é também um forte candidato na corrida ao Globo. 

Ausente das nomeações, de forma surpreendente, está o filme de Spike Lee, "Da 5 Bloods". O filme era encarado como uma nomeação certa e um dos destaques do ano, por parte da crítica. No 'metacritic', o filme soma uma classificação de 82/100. 

De lembrar que os 'Globes' são encarados como uma "antecipação" dos 'Oscars', mesmo que, na realidade, os vencedores não costumem coincidir. 

Nota para o facto de, este ano, na categoria de Melhor Realizador, estarem nomeadas três mulheres. Incluindo Chloe Zhao, pelo seu trabalho em "Nomadland".

Na televisão, a Netflix continua a somar nomeações, com destaque para a série "The Crown" e "Ozark".

A Disney+ coloca, no painel de nomeados, a série do universo "Star Wars", "The Mandalorian".

Este ano, o Prémio Honorário Cecil B. deMille será entregue a Jane Fonda. A Associação reconhece, desta forma, o contributo da atriz para a sétima arte, assim como o seu papel nos movimentos feministas nos Estados Unidos. 

O Prémio Honorário Carol Burnett, que homenageia as figuras da "caixinha mágica", será entregue a Norman Hear.

Conheça, agora, a lista dos nomeados para a 78ª edição dos 'Golden Globes'.

Melhor Filme: Drama

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Melhor Realizador

  • Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman"
  • David Fincher, por "Mank"
  • Regina King, por "One Night in Miami…"
  • Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland"

Melhor Ator: Drama

  • Riz Ahmed, em "Sound of Metal"
  • Chadwick Boseman, em "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
  • Anthony Hopkins, em "The Father"
  • Gary Oldman, em "Mank"
  • Tahar Rahim, em "The Mauritanian"

Melhor Atriz: Drama

  • Viola Davis, em “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Andra Day, em “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
  • Vanessa Kirby, em “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Frances McDormand, em "Nomadland"
  • Carey Mulligan, em "Promising Young Woman"

Melhor Ator Secundário

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, em "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Daniel Kaluuya, em "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • Jared Leto, em "The Little Things"
  • Bill Murray, em "On The Rocks"
  • Leslie Odom Jr., em "One Night in Miami…"

Melhor Atriz Secundária

  • Glenn Close, em "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • Olivia Colman, em "The Father"
  • Jodie Foster, em "The Mauritanian"
  • Amanda Seyfried, em "Mank"
  • Helena Zengel, em "News of the World"

Melhor Argumento

  • Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman"
  • Jack Fincher, por "Mank"
  • Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Cristopher Hampton e Florian Zeller, por "The Father"
  • Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland"

Melhor Filme: Musical ou Comédia

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Melhor Ator: Musical ou Comédia

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, em "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • James Corden, em "The Prom"
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, em "Hamilton"
  • Dev Patel, em "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
  • Andy Samberg, em "Palm Spring"

Melhor Atriz: Musical ou Comédia

  • Maria Bakalova, em "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • Kate Hudson, em "Music"
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, em "French Exit"
  • Rosamund Pike, em "I Care a Lot"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, em "Emma"

Melhor Banda Sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat, por "The Midnight Sky"
  • Ludwig Göransson, por "Tenet"
  • James Newton Howard, por "News of the World"
  • Atticus Ross eTrent Reznor, por "Mank"
  • Jon Batiste,Atticus Ross e Trent Reznor, por "Soul"

Melhor canção

  • “Fight For You”, de "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • “Hear My Voice”, de "The Trial of Chicago 7"
  • “Lo Si (Seen)”, de "The Life Ahead"
  • “Speak Now”, de "One Night in Miami…"
  • “Tigress & Tweed”, de "United States vs Billie Holiday"

Melhor Filme De Animação

  • "The Croods: A New Age"
  • "Onward"
  • "Over the Moon"
  • "Soul"
  • "Wolfwalkers"

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

  • "Another Round" (Dinamarca)
  • "La Llorona" (França/Guatemala)
  • "The Life Ahead" (Itália)
  • "Minari" (EUA)
  • "Two of Us" (EUA/França)

Melhor Série: Drama

  • "The Crown"
  • "Lovecraft Country"
  • "The Mandalorian"
  • "Ozark"
  • "Ratched"

Melhor Série: Comédia ou Musical

  • "Emily in Paris"
  • "The Flight Attendant"
  • "The Great"
  • "Schitt’s Creek"
  • "Ted Lasso"

Minisérie ou Telefilme

  • "Normal People"
  • "The Queen’s Gambit"
  • "Small Axe"
  • "The Undoing"
  • "Unorthodox"

Melhor Ator TV: Drama

  • Jason Bateman, em "Ozark"
  • Josh O’Connor, em "The Crown"
  • Bob Odenkirk, em "Better Call Saul"
  • Al Pacino, em "Hunters"
  • Matthew Rhys, em "Perry Mason"

Melhor Atriz TV: Drama

  • Olivia Colman, em "The Crown"
  • Jodie Comer, em "Killing Eve"
  • Ema Corin, em "The Crown"
  • Laura Linney, em "Ozark"
  • Sarah Paulson, em "Ratched"

Melhor Atriz TV: Comédia/Musical

  • Lilly Collins, em "Emily in Paris"
  • Kaley Cuoco, em "The Flight Attendant"
  • Elle Fanning, em "The Great"
  • Jane Levy, em "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist"
  • Catherine O’Hara, em "Schitt’s Creek"

Melhor ator secundário (TV)

  • John Boyega, em "Small Axe"
  • Brendan Gleeson, em "The Comedy Rule"
  • Daniel Levy, em "Schitt’s Creek"
  • Jim Parsons, em "Hollywood"
  • Donald Sutherland, em "The Undoing"

Melhor atriz secundária (TV)

  • Gillian Anderson, em "The Crown"
  • Helena Bonham Carter, em "The Crown"
  • Julia Garner, em "Ozark"
  • Annie Murphy, em "Schitt’s Creek"
  • Cynthia Nixo, em "Ratched"

Melhor Ator: Minisérie ou telefilme

  • Bryan Cranston, em "Your Honor"
  • Jeff Daniels, em "The Comey Rule"
  • Hugh Grant, em "The Undoing"
  • Ethan Hawke, em "The Good Lord Bird"
  • Mark Ruffalo, em "I Know This Much is True"

Melhor Atriz: Minisérie ou telefilme

  • Cate Blanchett, em "Mrs. America"
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, em "Normal People"
  • Shira Haas, em "Unorthodox"
  • Nicole Kidman, em "The Undoing"
  • Anya Taylor Joy, em "The Queen’s Gambit"

Prémio Cecil B. deMille

  • Jane Fonda

Prémio Carol Burnett

  • Norman Hear

A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro, que vai para o ar no dia 28 de fevereiro, será apresentada pelas atrizes Amy Poehler e Tina Fey.

Amy estará no Beverly Hilton Hotel, na Califórnia, e Tina conduzirá a emissão a partir do Rockefeller Center, em Nova Iorque. 

Pode re(ver) o anúncio dos nomeados para os "Globos de Ouro" aqui:

Diogo Assunção