Morreu o astronauta Michael Collins
Morreu, esta quarta-feira, o astronauta norte-americano Michael Collins, aos 90 anos. A notícia foi avançada em conjunto pela família e pela NASA.
We mourn the passing of Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted humanity’s first voyage to the surface of another world. An advocate for exploration, @AstroMCollins inspired generations and his legacy propels us further into the cosmos: https://t.co/47by569R56 pic.twitter.com/rKMxdTIYYm— NASA (@NASA) April 28, 2021
Family Statement on Passing of Astronaut Michael Collins pic.twitter.com/6OAw7CzFaz— Michael Collins (@AstroMCollins) April 28, 2021
Michael Collins, juntamente com Buzz Aldrin e Neil Armstrong, foi um dos primeiros astronautas a chegar à Lua em 1969.
