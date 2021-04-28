Morreu, esta quarta-feira, o astronauta norte-americano Michael Collins, aos 90 anos. A notícia foi avançada em conjunto pela família e pela NASA.

We mourn the passing of Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted humanity’s first voyage to the surface of another world. An advocate for exploration, @AstroMCollins inspired generations and his legacy propels us further into the cosmos: https://t.co/47by569R56 pic.twitter.com/rKMxdTIYYm