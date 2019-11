A polícia britânica alertou esta sexta-feira para um "incidente" na Ponte de Londres, na sequência de relatos de disparos na zona.

Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za

A ponte está cortada.

We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground.