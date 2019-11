‪Day 16. In the middle of the ocean I’m struck by the news that the EU Parliament has declared a climate emergency.‬ ‪We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as one. Let’s hope they now take drastic sufficient action.‬ ‪Join the #climatestrike tomorrow to put pressure on them! @riley.whitelum @elayna.carausu @_nikkihenderson

