Uma mulher morreu este sábado no Parque Nacional Grampians, no estado australiano de Victoria. A vítima estava a tentar tirar uma selfie quando caiu de um penhasco com cerca de 80 metros de altura. O marido e os dois filhos testemunharam o momento.

Rosey Loomba tinha 38 anos e estava numa caminhada com a família quando decidiu posar para uma fotografia no miradouro Boroka, um dos pontos mais conhecidos daquele parque, mas que tem levado a vários avisos por parte da polícia, uma vez que há pouca proteção.

As equipas de emergência demoraram cerca de seis horas para recuperar o corpo.

Era uma boa parceira de vida para o meu irmão e a melhor mãe para as crianças", disse Jassu Loomba, cunhada da vítima, em declarações ao Herald Sun.

A porta-voz da polícia local, Lisa Neville, lembrou ao portal news.com.au que "nenhuma fotografia vale uma vida".

O que vimos foi uma consequência trágica de um comportamento que infelizmente vemos muito", afirmou.

Segundo a CNN, várias pessoas ouviram Rosy Loomba a gritar, mas não conseguiram fazer nada para ajudar.

O guia turístico Graham Wood explicou ao Nine News que avisa sempre os seus clientes para terem cuidado naquele local, que, apesar do perigo, é um dos mais procurados.

In January, police warned: “One of the issues that is constantly tying up our resources is individuals risking life and limb in a bid to get the ­ultimate selfie.

“We regularly see dangerous photos and videos geo-tagged to the area where individuals have compromised their own safety to get a particular shot,” the warning said.

“We also frequently work with local rescue teams on missions to bring individuals to safety who have ignored signage and climbed over safety barriers or fencing. Our missions do not ­always have successful ­outcomes.”

Sgt. Russell Brown predicted that “absolutely ludicrous” social posts would eventually lead to tragedy.

“From an emergency services point of view it’s quite frustrating when you see that irresponsible action that can lead to serious injury or death,” he said. “If you fall, you die. If this turns bad, you’ve got to be thinking of your family, friends and other people who have to become involved.”

Graham Wood, who runs motorcycle tours in the area, said there was a large crowd at the lookout Saturday.

“I don’t know how you can stop it happening but maybe this incident will help,” he said. “It’s a hard way to get people to adhere to what should be common sense.”

In January 1999, a 59-year-old British tourist fell to her death at the same spot while vacationing with her husband and other relatives.

In November 2018, a man went viral for a video showing him completing a backflip on the edge of the lookout. Many commented that he was “lucky to be alive,” according to the news outlet.

