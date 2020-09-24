Billboard Music Awards 2020: há duas artistas femininas que se destacam entre os nomeados
O Billboard Music Awards 2020 revelou na última terça-feira os nomeados. Billie Eilish e Lizzo são as mulheres que dominam as nomeações, escolhidas para 12 e 11 categorias respetivamente.
Podem tornar-se a primeira artista feminina a ganhar o prémio melhor novo artista, desde Lorde, em 2014.
Post Malone é o artista com mais nomeações, contando com 16 e seguido por Lil Nas X, com 13.
Em disputa pelo prémio de melhor artista estão Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone e Taylor Swift.
O público pode votar em três das 55 categorias: Melhor Artista Social, Colaboração principal e Billboard Chart Achievement Award.
A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios decorre no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles, no dia 14 de outubro e é transmitida pela NBC.
A revista Billboard homenageia os artistas da indústria musical e baseia os prémios na prestação ao longo do período de 23 de março de 2019, até 14 de março de 2020, altura em que a cerimónia se devia realizar. Devido à pandemia teve de ser adiada.
Conheça a lista completa de nomeados:
Melhor artista:
- Billie Eilish
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Melhor novo artista:
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Roddy Ricch
Prémio Billboard Chart Achievement:
- Mariah Carey
- Luke Combs
- Lil Nas X
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
Melhor artista masculino:
- DaBaby
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista feminina:
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Melhor Dueto/Grupo:
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Melhor artista da Billboard 200:
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Melhor artista Hot 100:
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Melhor artista de música stream:
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Artista mais vendido:
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista de músicas de rádio:
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
Melhor Artista Social:
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
Melhor artista de tour:
- Elton John
- Metallica
- P!Nk
- The Rolling Stones
- Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista de R&B:
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Melhor artista masculino de R&B:
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
Melhor artista feminina de R&B:
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
- B2K
- Janet Jackson
- Khalid
Melhor artista de rap:
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
Melhor artista de rap masculino:
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Melhor artista de rap feminina:
- Garanhão Cardi B
- City Girls
- Megan Thee
Melhor tour de rap:
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Melhor artista country:
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Melhor artista country masculino:
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Melhor artista country feminina:
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Melhor Dueto/Grupo Country:
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Melhor Tour Country:
- Eric Church
- Florida Georgia Line
- George Strait
Melhor Artista de Rock:
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Tool
- Twenty One Pilots
Melhor tour de rock:
- Elton John
- Metallica,
- The Rolling Stones
Melhor artista latino:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
Melhor artista de dança/eletrónica:
- Avicii
- The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- Illenium
- Marshmello
Melhor artista cristão:
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Hillsong United
- Kanye West
Melhor artista gospel:
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Coro do
- culto dominical Kanye West
Prémios para álbuns:
Melhor álbum da Billboard 200:
- Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
- Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”
- Khalid “Free Spirit”
- Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
- Taylor Swift “Lover”
Melhor banda sonora:
- “Aladdin”
- “Descendants 3”
- “Frozen II”
- “K-12” by Melanie Martinez
- “The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe
Melhor R&B Álbum:
- Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”
- Justin Bieber “Changes”
- Chris Brown “Indigo”
- Khalid “Free Spirit”
- Summer Walker “Over It”
Melhor Álbum de Rap:
- DaBaby “Kirk”
- Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”
- Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
- Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”
- Young Thug “So Much Fun”
Melhor álbum country:
- Kane Brown “Experiment”
- Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
- Maren Morris “Girl”
- Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”
- Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”
Melhor álbum Rock:
- The Lumineers “III”
- Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”
- Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”
- Tool “Fear Inoculum”
- Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”
Melhor álbum Latino:
- J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
- Farruko “Gangalee”
- Maluma “11:11”
- Romeo Santos “Utopía”
- Sech “Sueños”
Melhor álbum Dança/Eletrónica:
- Avicii “Tim”
- The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”
- Illenium “Ascend”
- Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
- Alan Walker “Different World”
Melhor álbum de música cristã:
- Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”
- Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”
- Hillsong United “People”
- Skillet “Victorious”
- Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Melhor álbum Golpel:
- Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”
- Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”
- William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”
- Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”
- Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Prémios para músicas:
Melhor música Hot 100:
- Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
- Billie Eilish “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Melhor música Stream:
- Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
- Billie Eilish “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Canção mais vendida:
- Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
- Billie Eilish “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
- Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Melhor música de Rádio:
- Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
- Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
- Khalid “Talk”
- Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
- Ed Sheeran e Justin Bieber “I Don't Care”
Melhor colaboração:
- Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Melhor música de R&B:
- Chris Brown com Drake “No Guidance”
- Doja Cat e Tyga “Juicy”
- Khalid “Talk”
- Lizzo “Good As Hell”
- The Weeknd “Heartless”
Melhor música de rap:
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
- Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
- Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
- Post Malone “Wow.”
Melhor música country:
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
- Maren Morris “The Bones”
- Old Dominion “One Man Band”
- Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
- Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”
Melhor música Rock:
- Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
- Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”
- Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
- Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”
- Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
Melhores músicas latinas:
- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna e J Balvin “China”
- Bad Bunny e Tainy “Callaita”
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
- Jhay Cortez, J Balvin e Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”
- Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
Melhor música dança/ Eletrónica:
- Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
- Illenium e Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
- Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love ”
- Marshmello ft. Chvrches“ Here With Me ”
Melhor música Cristã:
- Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”
- Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”
- Lauren Daigle “Rescue”
- For King & Country “God Only Knows”
- Kanye West “Follow God”
Melhor música Gospel:
- Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
- Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”
- Kanye West “Follow God”
- Kanye West “On God”
- Kanye West “Selah”