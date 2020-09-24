O Billboard Music Awards 2020 revelou na última terça-feira os nomeados. Billie Eilish e Lizzo são as mulheres que dominam as nomeações, escolhidas para 12 e 11 categorias respetivamente.

Podem tornar-se a primeira artista feminina a ganhar o prémio melhor novo artista, desde Lorde, em 2014.

Post Malone é o artista com mais nomeações, contando com 16 e seguido por Lil Nas X, com 13.

Em disputa pelo prémio de melhor artista estão Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone e Taylor Swift.

O público pode votar em três das 55 categorias: Melhor Artista Social, Colaboração principal e Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios decorre no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles, no dia 14 de outubro e é transmitida pela NBC.

A revista Billboard homenageia os artistas da indústria musical e baseia os prémios na prestação ao longo do período de 23 de março de 2019, até 14 de março de 2020, altura em que a cerimónia se devia realizar. Devido à pandemia teve de ser adiada.

Conheça a lista completa de nomeados:

Melhor artista:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Melhor novo artista:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Prémio Billboard Chart Achievement:

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Melhor artista masculino:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista feminina:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Melhor Dueto/Grupo:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Melhor artista da Billboard 200:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Melhor artista Hot 100:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Melhor artista de música stream:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista mais vendido:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista de músicas de rádio:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Melhor Artista Social:

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Melhor artista de tour:

Elton John

Metallica

P!Nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista de R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Melhor artista masculino de R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Melhor artista feminina de R&B:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Melhor artista de rap:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Melhor artista de rap masculino:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Melhor artista de rap feminina:

Garanhão Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee

Melhor tour de rap:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Melhor artista country:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Melhor artista country masculino:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Melhor artista country feminina:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Melhor Dueto/Grupo Country:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Melhor Tour Country:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Melhor Artista de Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Melhor tour de rock:

Elton John

Metallica,

The Rolling Stones

Melhor artista latino:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Melhor artista de dança/eletrónica:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Melhor artista cristão:

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Melhor artista gospel:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Coro do

culto dominical Kanye West

Prémios para álbuns:

Melhor álbum da Billboard 200:

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

Melhor banda sonora:

“Aladdin”

“Descendants 3”

“Frozen II”

“K-12” by Melanie Martinez

“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

Melhor R&B Álbum:

Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”

Justin Bieber “Changes”

Chris Brown “Indigo”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Summer Walker “Over It”

Melhor Álbum de Rap:

DaBaby “Kirk”

Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Young Thug “So Much Fun”

Melhor álbum country:

Kane Brown “Experiment”

Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Maren Morris “Girl”

Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

Melhor álbum Rock:

The Lumineers “III”

Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”

Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”

Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

Melhor álbum Latino:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Farruko “Gangalee”

Maluma “11:11”

Romeo Santos “Utopía”

Sech “Sueños”

Melhor álbum Dança/Eletrónica:

Avicii “Tim”

The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”

Illenium “Ascend”

Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Alan Walker “Different World”

Melhor álbum de música cristã:

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”

Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”

Hillsong United “People”

Skillet “Victorious”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Melhor álbum Golpel:

Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”

William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”

Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”

Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Prémios para músicas:

Melhor música Hot 100:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Melhor música Stream:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Canção mais vendida:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Melhor música de Rádio:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran e Justin Bieber “I Don't Care”

Melhor colaboração:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Melhor música de R&B:

Chris Brown com Drake “No Guidance”

Doja Cat e Tyga “Juicy”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Melhor música de rap:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Melhor música country:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Old Dominion “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Melhor música Rock:

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

Melhores músicas latinas:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna e J Balvin “China”

Bad Bunny e Tainy “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin e Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Melhor música dança/ Eletrónica:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Illenium e Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love ”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches“ Here With Me ”

Melhor música Cristã:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle “Rescue”

For King & Country “God Only Knows”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Melhor música Gospel:

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Kanye West “On God”

Kanye West “Selah”