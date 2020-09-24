O Billboard Music Awards 2020 revelou na última terça-feira os nomeados. Billie Eilish e Lizzo são as mulheres que dominam as nomeações, escolhidas para 12 e 11 categorias respetivamente.

Podem tornar-se a primeira artista feminina a ganhar o prémio melhor novo artista, desde Lorde, em 2014.

Post Malone é o artista com mais nomeações, contando com 16 e seguido por Lil Nas X, com 13.

Em disputa pelo prémio de melhor artista estão Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone e Taylor Swift.

O público pode votar em três das 55 categorias: Melhor Artista Social, Colaboração principal e Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios decorre no Dolby Theatre, em Los Angeles, no dia 14 de outubro e é transmitida pela NBC.

A revista Billboard homenageia os artistas da indústria musical e baseia os prémios na prestação ao longo do período de 23 de março de 2019, até 14 de março de 2020, altura em que a cerimónia se devia realizar. Devido à pandemia teve de ser adiada.

Conheça a lista completa de nomeados:

Melhor artista:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Khalid
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift 

Melhor novo artista:

  • DaBaby
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Roddy Ricch 

Prémio Billboard Chart Achievement:

  • Mariah Carey
  • Luke Combs
  • Lil Nas X
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift

Melhor artista masculino:

  • DaBaby
  • Khalid
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran 

Melhor artista feminina:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Halsey
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift 

Melhor Dueto/Grupo:

  • BTS
  • Dan + Shay
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Panic! At The Disco

Melhor artista da Billboard 200:

  • Drake
  • Billie Eilish
  • Khalid
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift 

Melhor artista Hot 100:

  • DaBaby
  • Billie Eilish
  • Khalid
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone 

Melhor artista de música stream:

  • DaBaby
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott 

Artista mais vendido:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift 

Melhor Artista de músicas de rádio:

  • Jonas Brothers
  • Khalid
  • Lizzo
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Post Malone 

Melhor Artista Social:

  • BTS
  • Billie Eilish
  • EXO
  • GOT7
  • Ariana Grande

Melhor artista de tour:

  • Elton John
  • Metallica
  • P!Nk
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Ed Sheeran 

Melhor artista de R&B:

  • Chris Brown
  • Khalid
  • Lizzo
  • Summer Walker
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor artista masculino de R&B:

  • Chris Brown
  • Khalid
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor artista feminina de R&B:

  • Beyoncé
  • Lizzo
  • Summer Walker 

Top R&B Tour:

  • B2K
  • Janet Jackson
  • Khalid 

Melhor artista de rap:

  • DaBaby
  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch 

Melhor artista de rap masculino:

  • DaBaby
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone

Melhor artista de rap feminina:

  • Garanhão Cardi B
  • City Girls
  • Megan Thee 

Melhor tour de rap:

  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott 

Melhor artista country:

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maren Morris
  • Thomas Rhett 

Melhor artista country masculino:

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett 

Melhor artista country feminina:

  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood 

Melhor Dueto/Grupo Country:

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Old Dominion 

Melhor Tour Country:

  • Eric Church
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • George Strait 

Melhor Artista de Rock:

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Tame Impala
  • Tool
  • Twenty One Pilots

Melhor tour de rock:

  • Elton John
  • Metallica,
  • The Rolling Stones 

Melhor artista latino:

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna
  • Romeo Santos 

Melhor artista de dança/eletrónica:

  • Avicii
  • The Chainsmokers
  • DJ Snake
  • Illenium
  • Marshmello 

Melhor artista cristão:

  • Lauren Daigle
  • Elevation Worship
  • For King & Country
  • Hillsong United
  • Kanye West 

Melhor artista gospel:

  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Coro do
  • culto dominical Kanye West 

Prémios para álbuns: 

Melhor álbum da Billboard 200:

  • Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
  • Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”
  • Khalid “Free Spirit”
  • Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
  • Taylor Swift “Lover” 

Melhor banda sonora:

  • “Aladdin”
  • “Descendants 3”
  • “Frozen II”
  • “K-12” by Melanie Martinez
  • “The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

Melhor R&B Álbum:

  • Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”
  • Justin Bieber “Changes”
  • Chris Brown “Indigo”
  • Khalid “Free Spirit”
  • Summer Walker “Over It” 

Melhor Álbum de Rap:

  • DaBaby “Kirk”
  • Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”
  • Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
  • Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”
  • Young Thug “So Much Fun”

Melhor álbum country:

  • Kane Brown “Experiment”
  • Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
  • Maren Morris “Girl”
  • Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”
  • Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me” 

Melhor álbum Rock:

  • The Lumineers “III”
  • Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”
  • Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”
  • Tool “Fear Inoculum”
  • Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

Melhor álbum Latino:

  • J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
  • Farruko “Gangalee”
  • Maluma “11:11”
  • Romeo Santos “Utopía”
  • Sech “Sueños” 

Melhor álbum Dança/Eletrónica:

  • Avicii “Tim”
  • The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”
  • Illenium “Ascend”
  • Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
  • Alan Walker “Different World” 

Melhor álbum de música cristã:

  • Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”
  • Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”
  • Hillsong United “People”
  • Skillet “Victorious”
  • Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Melhor álbum Golpel:

  • Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”
  • Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”
  • William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”
  • Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”
  • Kanye West “Jesus is King” 

Prémios para músicas:

Melhor música Hot 100:

  • Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
  • Billie Eilish “bad guy”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
  • Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Melhor música Stream:

  • Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
  • Billie Eilish “bad guy”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
  • Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Canção mais vendida:

  • Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
  • Billie Eilish “bad guy”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
  • Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
  • Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Melhor música de Rádio:

  • Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
  • Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
  • Khalid “Talk”
  • Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
  • Ed Sheeran e Justin Bieber “I Don't Care” 

Melhor colaboração:

  • Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
  • Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Melhor música de R&B:

  • Chris Brown com Drake “No Guidance”
  • Doja Cat e Tyga “Juicy”
  • Khalid “Talk”
  • Lizzo “Good As Hell”
  • The Weeknd “Heartless” 

Melhor música de rap:

  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
  • Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
  • Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
  • Post Malone “Wow.” 

Melhor música country:

  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
  • Maren Morris “The Bones”
  • Old Dominion “One Man Band”
  • Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
  • Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Melhor música Rock:

  • Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
  • Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”
  • Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
  • Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”
  • Twenty One Pilots “The Hype” 

Melhores músicas latinas:

  • Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna e J Balvin “China”
  • Bad Bunny e Tainy “Callaita”
  • Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
  • Jhay Cortez, J Balvin e Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”
  • Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Melhor música dança/ Eletrónica:

  • Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
  • Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
  • Illenium e Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
  • Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love ”
  • Marshmello ft. Chvrches“ Here With Me ” 

Melhor música Cristã:

  • Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”
  • Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”
  • Lauren Daigle “Rescue”
  • For King & Country “God Only Knows”
  • Kanye West “Follow God”

Melhor música Gospel:

  • Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
  • Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”
  • Kanye West “Follow God”
  • Kanye West “On God”
  • Kanye West “Selah”
Redação / MS