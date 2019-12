This Wednesday, December 11th from 9am-2pm, your help is needed! ... ... ... Moonlight Coffeehouse is renown for its passion for community, especially our Oak Grove community! Heck, we've won awards for our community love! Now sometimes, being a community leader means stepping up to show love and support for one of our own - even another local coffee place! ... And that’s exactly what we are doing for the people couple that recently became the new owners of The Local Coffee Company! ... If you don’t know, Dave McAdams has spent years working to support the local Oak Grove and Milwaukie communities through volunteer work, non-profit work, sports coaching and sadly, is now in hospice care as he bravely faces a terminal cancer diagnosis. ... And that means their family needs OUR help! ... So our owner, Pixie Adams (who opened Moonlight at the end of HER breast cancer battle) is going to spend the WHOLE day working for them (FOR FREE), making you drinks, creating social media attention for them and raising money! ... EVERY SINGLE DOLLAR you spend will go directly to Dave and Tina. Tips. Purchases. Donations. ALL OF IT! ... Because that's what community is about! ... So come buy a drink. Share the event. Donate. And show Dave and Tina what community love is all about. <3 <3 <3 ... The Local is a drive thru coffee shop in the parking lot of The Bomber Restaurant & Catering on McLoughlin Blvd. Its easy and quick to get to!

