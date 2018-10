On Friday Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are to be married at St George’s Chapel, followed by a reception at Windsor Castle. Here we can announce more details of the day. Singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, of which @hrhthedukeofyork is Patron, will perform during the service. During the service The Archbishop of York, The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. John Sentamu, has written a personal prayer which will be included in the Order of Service for the Wedding. Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank have asked cake designer Sophie Cabot to make their cake. The couple have chosen red velvet and chocolate cake, incorporating colours of autumn and decorated with ivy. Sophie said: “I’m thoroughly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake.” Find out more about the details of the wedding service for Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank by clicking the link in our biography.

