‪We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis and we must unite behind experts and science.‬ This of course goes for all crises. Now the experts urge us to avoid big public gatherings for a better chance to #flattenthecurve and slow the spreading of the Coronavirus. ‪So I personally recommend that we do as the experts say. Especially in high-risk areas.‬ We young people are the least affected by this virus but it’s essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society. ‪The climate and ecological crisis is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced but for now (of course depending on where you live) we’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds - listen to local authorities. ‪So keep your numbers low but your spirits high and let’s take one week at the time.‬ You can join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline ! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate

A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on Mar 11, 2020 at 5:08am PDT