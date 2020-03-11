Covid-19: Greta Thunberg apela para uma greve climática digital
A ativista sueca Greta Thunberg lançou esta quarta-feira um apelo para que a próxima greve climática mundial, agendada para sexta-feira, seja uma greve digital, face aos receios relativos ao surto de Covid-19 e às recomendações para evitar multidões.
A jovem sueca usou as redes sociais Twitter e Instagram para fazer o apelo para uma greve digital, a dias da próxima greve climática global estudantil “Fridays for Future”.
So keep your numbers low but your spirits high and let’s take one week at the time.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 11, 2020
You can join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline !#fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate 4/4
Face aos riscos associados ao novo coronavírus e às recomendações das autoridades para que sejam evitadas multidões e eventos com grande número de pessoas, a adolescente sueca pediu aos seus seguidores nas redes sociais para manterem “os números em baixo e o espírito em alta”.
Greta Thunberg disse que o desafio é encontrar novas formas de criar atenção pública em defesa de mudanças que não envolvam potenciar a formação de grandes aglomerados de pessoas.
Para a greve climática de sexta-feira a ativista sueca sugere que cada um publique fotos suas online com os seus cartazes, sugerindo ainda algumas palavras-chave (hashtags) que podem usar, como #DigitalStrike (#GreveDigital, em português) ou #ClimateStrikeOnline (#GreveClimáticaOnline).
We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis and we must unite behind experts and science. This of course goes for all crises. Now the experts urge us to avoid big public gatherings for a better chance to #flattenthecurve and slow the spreading of the Coronavirus. So I personally recommend that we do as the experts say. Especially in high-risk areas. We young people are the least affected by this virus but it’s essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society. The climate and ecological crisis is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced but for now (of course depending on where you live) we’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds - listen to local authorities. So keep your numbers low but your spirits high and let’s take one week at the time. You can join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline ! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate
Os jovens ativistas portugueses anunciaram no início de fevereiro a sua adesão à greve climática estudantil global.
Lisboa, Porto, Aveiro, Penafiel e Pico são localidades com manifestações confirmadas em dia de greve às aulas.