Um jogo de futebol americano foi interrompido por um tiroteio no estado de Nova Jérsia, Estados Unidos, na noite desta sexta-feira. Adeptos e jogadores tiveram de correr para se salvarem. Pelo menos duas pessoas ficaram feridas e o atirador ainda não foi capturado.

O ataque começou perto do fim do terceiro período da partida entre as escolas secundárias de Camden e Pleasantville.

We are aware of a shooting incident which occurred following the Pleasantville - Camden football game where our school visited Pleasantville. We are able to confirm that no Camden High students were injured or otherwise harmed during the incident. pic.twitter.com/V9oNIxMSaV — Camden Schools (@CamdenSchools) November 16, 2019

Segundo o chefe da polícia de Pleasantville, Sean Riggin, ambas as vítimas são jovens e sofreram ferimentos graves.

Vários jogadores contaram à CNN que no início pensaram que o barulho dos tiros era fogo de artifício. Assim que perceberam a situação, começaram a fugir.

Começámos a ver todos os adeptos a fugirem", conta um dos jogadores, Keon Henry.

O governo do estado de Nova Jérsia afirmou que estava a acompanhar a situação.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for the state's high school sports, tweeted it was following the updates on the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected in the Pleasantville and Camden communities," the tweet read.

Police are coordinating with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, said Matthew Hartman, spokesman for Pleasantville police.

The Newark office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted its agents were responding.

CNN Philadelphia affiliate KYW showed aerial footage of police at the stadium.