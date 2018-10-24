Relatos dos jornalistas da CNN na altura da evacuação
Alguns jornalistas da CNN, como Jim Scuitto e Kate Bolduan, relatam no Twitter que a redação foi evacuada por precaução e vão dando conta dos acontecimentos.
We just evacuated the CNN newsroom after a suspicious device was discovered in Time Warner Center, where we are based, according to a law enforcement source. NYPD on the scene, we are safe.
— Brian Ries (@moneyries) October 24, 2018
Breaking: CNN NY office evacuated. Police bomb squad is here. We’re told of explosive device received. @CNNnewsroom
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) 24 de outubro de 2018
Scene outside CNN NY HQ right now. #NYPD Bomb squad here. @CNNnewsroom pic.twitter.com/avUVaSKDRu
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) 24 de outubro de 2018
Police have cleared the street in front of CNN. A dozen police vehicles right now. Pushing us now to clear the block pic.twitter.com/uTzDNIZYZf
— Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) 24 de outubro de 2018
More police vehicles showing up as we speak. pic.twitter.com/yKNRCKljfc
— Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) 24 de outubro de 2018