A blogger e youtuber, Eva Zu Beck, desafiou todas as regras e decidiu cumprir a sua quarentena na remota ilha de Socotra, na costa do Iémen.

A polaca de 29 anos chegou à ilha a 11 de março, mas entretanto o surto do novo coronavírus espalhou-se pelo mundo e tiveram de entrar em vigor as regras para evitar a propagação da doença. Nessa altura, todos os turistas foram transportados de volta a casa, num voo com destino ao Egipto, mas a jovem recusou-se a embarcar.

“Decidi ficar porque achei que seria melhor do que ter que voar por quatro países e vários aeroportos internacionais até um lugar que eu chamasse de lar, porque eu realmente não tenho nenhum”, explicou Beck no seu canal do Youtube.

Mas esta decisão já lhe valeu várias críticas. Alguns dos seguidores de Eva consideram a decisão pouco acertada e responsável.

“Desculpe dizer-lhe, mas acho que não tomou a decisão certa. Toda a gente precisa respeitar esta pandemia”, escreveu um utilizador.

“Você tem consciência de que no seu voo alguém poderia estar infetado? Dado o facto de agora estar numa ilha remota, as pessoas poderiam ser incapazes de obter ajuda médica”, escreveu outro.

Nas fotografias que tem publicado e que têm como objetivo documentar o seu isolamento na ilha, Beck já mostrou estar num acampamento na praia com vários amigos e até já foi vista a interagir com os pescadores locais, o que gera críticas de que a ilha está deserta.

"Sinto que esta quarentena, neste cenário, cria uma história única e interessante. Espero que vocês achem divertido ver as minhas publicações, especialmente durante um período em que praticamente todo a gente que vive em cidades e vilas é obrigado a estar em casa", escreveu no Instagram.

Ella al-Shamahi, uma exploradora da National Geographic, também comentou a estadia de Eva naquela ilha.

“Acho que é altamente irresponsável que viajantes e pessoas com plataformas, como influenciadores, estejam a ir para regiões remotas (…) Se você estiver a viajar para um lugar onde existe o risco de apresentar doenças e onde a população local não tem imunidade, essa pessoa está a fazer algo antiético”, referiu.

As fotografias que Eva Zu Beck tem publicado nas redes sociais contam com milhares de visualizações e comentários.