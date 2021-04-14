A família real britânica partilhou no Twitter um conjunto de fotografias inéditas do Príncipe Philip.

Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. pic.twitter.com/vG7CEg1C3M — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 14, 2021

A imagem em que a Rainha Isabel II e o Príncipe Philip surgem ao lado de sete dos bisnetos está a receber especial destaque. O momento foi capturado pela própria duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, no Castelo de Balmoral, em 2018.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.



©️ The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/xMmbzfDHwL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 14, 2021

Os duques de Cambridge também partilharam uma foto nas redes sociais, também ela capturado no Castelo de Balmoral, mas em 2015.

Na imagem, surgem o Príncipe William o a dar a mão ao filho George, enquanto Kate segura a pequena Charlotte, no meio de ambos pode ver-se a Rainha Isabel II e o Príncipe Philip.

Hoje, partilhamos fotografias no Duque de Edimburgo, relembrando-o enquanto pai, avô e bisavô”, pode ler-se na publicação.

Today we share, along with Members of The @RoyalFamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



📷 This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015. pic.twitter.com/HxNfrL21xU — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 14, 2021

As fotografias foram partilhadas no seguimento da morte do Príncipe Philip, Duque de Edimburgo, aos 99 anos, na passada sexta-feira.