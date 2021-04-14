A família real britânica partilhou no Twitter um conjunto de fotografias inéditas do Príncipe Philip.

A imagem em que a Rainha Isabel II e o Príncipe Philip surgem ao lado de sete dos bisnetos está a receber especial destaque. O momento foi capturado pela própria duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, no Castelo de Balmoral, em 2018.

Os duques de Cambridge também partilharam uma foto nas redes sociais, também ela capturado no Castelo de Balmoral, mas em 2015.

Na imagem, surgem o Príncipe William o a dar a mão ao filho George, enquanto Kate segura a pequena Charlotte, no meio de ambos pode ver-se a Rainha Isabel II e o Príncipe Philip.

Hoje, partilhamos fotografias no Duque de Edimburgo, relembrando-o enquanto pai, avô e bisavô”, pode ler-se na publicação.

As fotografias foram partilhadas no seguimento da morte do Príncipe Philip, Duque de Edimburgo, aos 99 anos, na passada sexta-feira.

Nuno Mandeiro