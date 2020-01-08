Harry e Meghan decidem "afastar-se" da realeza
Harry e Meghan vão abdicar dos seus papéis dentro da realeza e dividir o tempo entre o Reino Unido e a América do Norte.
O casal anunciou a decisão num comunicado divulgado pelo palácio de Buckingham esta quarta-feira, avançando que querem ser "financeiramente independentes da rainha"
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
O comunicado surge depois de uma viagem sabática de seis semanas do casal com o filho ao Canadá.
Depois de muitos meses de reflexão e de discussão, escolhemos fazer a transição este ano e desenhar um novo papel progressista dentro da realeza”, disse o casal.
Os duques agradeceram o apoio da população britânica e afirmaram que o novo “balanço geográfico vai permitir criar o nosso filho com uma apreciação para com a tradição real na qual ele veio ao mundo, enquanto damos à nossa família o espaço para nos ocarmos no próximo capítulo, incluindo o lançamento da nossa entidade de caridade”
Segundo o site TMZ, Harry e Meghan planeiam mudar-se para o Canadá, onde Meghan arrendou uma casa enquanto gravava a série “Suits”.
Os duques deverão assim deixar de desempenhar as funções da realeza britânica na ausência da rainha.