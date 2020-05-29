Um popular casal que documentava, num canal do Youtube, a sua vida com uma criança autista adotada na China está a enfrentar uma onde de reações negativas, depois de revelar que o menino está a cargo de outra família.

Myka Stauffer e o seu marido James, que vivem em Ohio, fizeram vários vídeos sobre a adoção do pequeno Huxley, bem como dos seus desafios.

Enquanto alguns entenderam a decisão, os críticos acusaram o casal de explorar Huyxley para construir a sua carreira no Youtube, nota a BBC.

A notícia de que o pequeno Huxley estava a morar permanentemente com outra família foi revelada na terça-feira, depois de os seguidores perceberem que ele não era visto nos vídeos há algum tempo.

O casal referiu que problemas comportamentais, que não foram especificados, tornaram a vida muito difícil para a família, que inclui quatro outras crianças.

Foram vários os comentários negativos dirigidos à família nas redes sociais.

Por exemplo, a jornalista Sophie Ross criticou no Twitter que, assim que a família “descobriu que ele tinha necessidades especiais, deu-o secretamente”.

“As crianças adotadas não são um cão que vocês adotaram e que se desfazem quando querem”, disse outro utilizador.

A conta do casal no Youtube, The Stauffer Life, foi entretanto suspenso.