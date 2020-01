#AYearInReview What was MOST interesting to you? What will happen to #thedeadliestcatch? Can Bering Sea #crabs adapt to #oceanacidification? In more acidic waters, most #redkingcrabdidn’t make it past their early life stages. However, some survived and this gives #NOAA researchers hope. "If the survivors have some trait, something in their genetic make-up that helps them cope with more acidic waters, it’s possible they could pass that on to their offspring and the species could evolve.” http://bit.ly/2yzru9R Photo (top):Crabs are housed in tanks with varying pH and temperature, to mimic the conditions researchers predict will prevail in Alaska waters decades from now. #happynewyear #ourchangingocean #alaska #beringsea#themoreyounoaa #adaptation #hope

