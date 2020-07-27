Morreu o estilista japonês que vestiu David Bowie
Morreu o estilista japonês Kansai Yamamoto, famoso pelas suas criações extravagantes e por ter criado várias peças para o cantor David Bowie. Tinha 76 anos e lutava contra uma leucemia.
Yamamoto nasceu em Yokohama, no sul de Tóquio, em 1944.
Entrou para a universidade para estudar engenharia antes de se dedicar ao design de moda e, em 1971, tornou-se o primeiro estilista japonês a realizar um desfile em Londres, misturando temas japoneses tradicionais com peças brilhantes e designs arrojados.
De acordo com a sua empresa, Yamamoto conheceu David Bowie em Nova Iorque.
Depois disso, o estilista tornou-se numa das mentes criativas, que deu (ainda mais) vida à personagem mais célebre do cantor, Ziggy Stardust. Além de desenhar roupas, o estilista também foi responsável por outra marca registada de Bowie: a dos cabelos curtos em tom de vermelho.
Kansai Yamamoto era também próximo de Elton John e de Stevie Wonder.
"Os seres humanos têm energia ilimitada”, era o seu lema, recordou a sua empresa em comunicado, após anunciar a sua morte.
"Ele nunca deixou isso para trás,e perseguiu um desafio após o outro, não importando o quão difícil as coisas fossem."
English follows Japanese. 山本寛斎に関するご報告 かねてより病気療養中でありました山本寛斎が、急性骨髄性白血病のため、2020年7月21日に享年76歳にて永眠いたしました。 闘病中も、皆様にもう一度「元気」な山本寛斎の姿をお見せしたいという本人の強い意志のもと、前向きに治療に励む傍ら、クリエーションに対する熱い思いをスタッフに語っておりました。 『人間は、無尽蔵のエネルギーを持っている。』どんなに苦しい時であっても、その気持ちを忘れずに、果敢に挑戦し続けました。 長きにわたり、山本寛斎を応援して下さった皆様に、心より感謝を申し上げますとともに、謹んでお知らせいたします。 なお、7月31日に配信のオンラインイベント「日本元気プロジェクト2020 スーパーエネルギー‼」につきましては、予定通り開催いたします。 ともに当日を迎えることが出来なかったことはスタッフ一同、大変心残りではございますが、山本寛斎の思いがこもった作品を皆様にお届けしたいと思っております。 ----------------------- It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kansai Yamamoto has passed away on 21 July, 2020 due to acute myeloid leukemia. He was 76 years old. As he fought his illness, he remained always positive, never lost his passion towards creation, and was strongly determined to recover and come back with fully-charged energy to see you again. “Human energy is limitless” was his motto he would never let go, and he bravely kept challenging no matter hard the situation. We sincerely would like to thank you all for supporting Kansai for so many years. “Nippon Genki Project 2020 Super Energy”, our first online streaming event planned on 31 July will be conducted as scheduled. We deeply regret that Kansai cannot join us on the day, but we would like to deliver his passion and dream in the best way possible. To all persons concerned, we apologise for any inconvenience caused by the sudden situation and ask for your kind understanding. Again, we would like to convey our sincere thanks for your warm support. Your thoughts and sympathies to the family and those who were close to him would be appreciated.
＼配信まであと5日／ 寛斎の言う〝晴れ着″とは、自分を鼓舞する服。 森山開次さん @kaijimoriyama より、日本元気プロジェクトに素敵な〝晴れ着″のお写真と、応援コメントを頂きました！ 寛斎さんのまわりには、いつも本気の、熱いエネルギーが満ちている。 寛斎さんの衣裳は、体に熱をみなぎらせ、私を別の次元に誘ってくれる。 寛斎さんのエネルギーが日本を元気にする。 今の地球に必要なイベント、「日本元気プロジェクト2020」開催を心から応援しています。 #どんな未来も着こなしてやる #日本元気プロジェクト #スーパーエネルギー #ファッション #学生 #山本寛斎 #森山開次 #kansaiyamamoto