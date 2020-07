Oh my, I love to dress the kids all matching ❤️ • We enjoyed the hot, sunny day on our tailgate watching @frontrange_cc at the Fairgrounds. • These suits (which actually include matching gray suit jackets) finally made their debut. We had intended them for Jackson’s adoption day but after months of waiting, I was afraid we might outgrow them so we had better bring them out! • Plus, if the adoption date we have on the calendar holds... we have a special day planned and these suits won’t fit the occasion. • It might only be weeks now instead of months that we FINALLY show Jacksons’s face! 🙏🤞🙏🤞 • Hope y’all had an amazing weekend! • #matchingoutfits #matchymatchy #toddlersofinstagram #fostercare #adoption #chooselove #momlifeisthebestlife #southernmama

