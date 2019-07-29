Meghan Markle é a editora convidada da "Vogue" de Setembro
Meghan Markle é a editora convidada da edição de setembro da Vogue britânica, normalmente considerada a edição mais importante do ano da revista.
A duquesa de Sussex escolheu colocar na capa 15 mulheres que a "inspiram" pela sua audácia a "quebrarem barreiras", pelo que a edição foi batizada de "Forças para a Mudança", informou em comunicado o Palácio de Buckingham.
Nos últimos sete meses, a duquesa fez curadoria do conteúdo com o diretor da Vogue britânica Edward Enningul, para criar uma edição que destaca o poder do coletivo", refere uma nota publicada na conta de Instagram dos duques de Sussex, partilhada juntamente com a capa da revista, onde surgem as 15 mulheres destacadas, desde a primeira-ministra da Nova Zelândia, Jacinda Ardern, à jovem ativista sueca Greta Thunberg. Entre as escolhidas estão ainda as atrizes Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek Pinault, Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi e Gemma Chan, e as manequins Christy Turlington Burns, Adwoa Aboah e Adut Akech, assim como a boxer Ramla Ali, a ativista Sinead Burke, a bailarina Francesca Hayward, e a escritora Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Nesta edição é publicada ainda uma entrevista de Meghan Markle a Michelle Obama.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Em comunicado, O editor da Vogue sublinhou que Meghan foi a primeira convidada a editar o número de setembro e que trabalhar com a duquesa de Sussex foi "uma honra, um prazer e uma maravilhosa surpresa".
Desde o início, falámos sobre a capa - se ela estaria na capa ou não. No final, ela sentiu que seria de alguma forma uma coisa pretensiosa neste projeto particular", revelou Enninful.
A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
A edição da Vogue britânica editada pela duquesa estará nas bancas no início do próximo mês de agosto.