Pete Buttigieg, secretário norte-americano dos Transportes e o primeiro ministro abertamente homossexual da história dos EUA, anunciou esta quarta-feira que ele e o seu marido foram pais.

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.