O príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle publicaram a sua última mensagem como duques de Sussex no Instagram. Numa longa mensagem, os duques de Sussex, que terminam os seus deveres como membros séniores da realeza esta terça-feira, agradeceram o apoio que têm recebido da comunidade.

Um porta-voz dos duques de Sussex revelou, entretanto, novos detalhes sobre o processo de transição que agora se inicia.

Segundo o porta-voz, os duques preferiam que "nas próximas semanas e meses o foco se mantivesse na resposta global ao Covid-19", mas preferem que há questões finais que precisam de ser tratadas antes de se afastarem da realeza.

Though the Sussexes “would prefer that in the immediate weeks and months the focus remains on the global response to Covid-19,” they understand there are final questions that need to be addressed before they officially step back as senior working royals.

On with the details...

—As reported, plans for the Sussex Royal Foundation will not continue. Instead they will focus on building a new non-profit charitable organisation (which former #PivotalVentures director Catherine St-Laurent, the couple’s new chief of staff, will serve as executive director of).

—Harry’s sustainable tourism venture, #Travalyst, is now being established as an independent non-profit org in UK. He’s currently working with partners to better understand how they can “aid in global recovery” when restrictions related to controlling the Covid-19 pandemic ease.

—Moving forward, US/world media relations for the couple will be managed “in the interim” by PR firm Sunshine Sachs in New York (who were originally going to handle comms for the foundation). Former Royal Foundation aide James Holt will take care of UK/Commonwealth.

—As confirmed last night, the Sussexes have made their own private security arrangements. “Reporting and speculation on security measures,” says a rep, “adds risk to all this receiving protection. . . and potentially members of the public.” No further comment will be made.

Other details:

- Harry and Meghan “remain committed” to their royal patronages.

- They retain their HRH titles but will no longer use them.

- No other royal comms reps will act on behalf of Sussexes, “including Palace spokespeople, household representatives nor royal sources.”

The new arrangements will be reviewed in 12-months time (agreed by both the Royal Family and the Sussexes).

Though Harry and Meghan are clearly focused on their new chapter, don’t expect to hear much from them over the next few months...

And, finally, a word from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves:

Posted @withregram • @sussexroyal As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

While you may not see us here, the work continues.

Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.

Harry and Meghan