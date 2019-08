O ativista político Joshua Wong foi esta sexta-feira detido em Hong Kong, na véspera de uma manifestação que foi proibida pela polícia, informou o partido pró-democrata Demosisto, do qual foi co-fundador.

BREAKING: Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now.