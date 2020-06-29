Calvin Klein escolhe modelo negra e transsexual para nova campanha
Foi em frente a um enorme outdoor da Calvin Klein em Manhattan, Nova Iorque, que a modelo, atriz e ativista negra Jari Jones abriu uma garrafa de champanhe enquanto a sua própria imagem olhava para as ruas da cidade.
A imagem dela própria, que está a correr o mundo, faz parte faz parte da campanha ‘Pride 2020’ da Calvin Klein, que integra nove modelos LGBTQ+ (Lésbicas, Gays, Bissexuais, Travestis, Transexuais).
“Foi uma honra e um prazer mostrar o meu autêntico eu nas imagens presentes num corpo que, muitas vezes, foi demonizado, assediado, que quiseram fazer parecer feio, indigno e até morto”, escreveu Jari Jones nas redes sociais.
Dois dias após a sua publicação, Jori Jones publicou outra onde denunciava mensagens de ódio que recebeu através das redes sociais, por ser uma das escolhas da campanha. “Não neste país” ou “a Calvin está louca” foram algumas das mensagens enviadas à ativista.
Entre os outros oito modelos, que se estreiam nesta campanha no Mês do Orgulho LGBTQ+, estão Pablo Vittar, Chella Man, Gia Woods e Tommy Dorfman.
