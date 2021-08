O ultraconservador cardeal norte-americano Raymond Leo Burke, da Igreja Católica, que espalhou desinformação sobre vacinas contra a covid-19, está agora hospitalizado e ligado a um ventilador, com a doença, refere a CNN.

Praised be Jesus Christ! I wish to inform you that I have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery. Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you.

Quatro dias depois, uma outra pessoa escreveu na sua conta que o cardeal já estava ligado a um ventilador.

Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. H.E. faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him.