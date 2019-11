Having an invisible disability can come with a lot of challenges. Recently I’ve been looking into getting different services for people with disabilities that could actually truly benefit my daily life. It’s already a hard thing to accept that you might need extra help, and it’s another to actually seek out that help. One woman I was speaking to straight up accused me of faking and asked if I was “actually disabled” or just trying to get added benefits. I don’t care if someone has a visible or invisible disability, if someone is trying to find a way to make their life even slightly better you don’t accuse them of faking their hardships. Rashes and hives are a visible part of my disability, but if I’m taking precautions each day I don’t always have them. One thing that’s always constant is dehydration. Look at your own hand right now, it’s probably puffy with very few lines. This picture of my hand is completely unfiltered. I show this to people as a way of convincing them I am allergic to water, even when I’m drinking gallons of milk a day my body just simply won’t hold onto the water that well. Those deep lines and discoloration serve as a reminder to myself on bad days, I know I’m not faking my hardships, I know I struggle, but I also know I can thrive. #aquagenicurticaria #invisibledisability

