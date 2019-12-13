give your creativity permission. ⁣⁣ it’s that simple, love. - @nayyirah.waheed ⁣⁣ i have been traveling internationally since i was four. i visited seven countries before i graduated high school, 32 countries before i joined instagram and 60 countries before setting out on this journey. i am now four countries away from being the first documented (physical proof) black woman to visit every country in the world. ⁣⁣don’t wait for anyone to give you permission to live your wildest dreams, give yourself permission then go out and do it! 😆😝 ⁣⁣ this journey has been beautiful and challenging, and frustrating and joyful and lonely and full of new and old friends, lots of laughter, a few tears, a few arguments and lots of hugs. i have had the joy and pleasure of meeting so many beautiful souls around the world and i have learned so much about myself, people and the world we live in. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ most people are good and we are more similar than we are different, don’t ever forget that, even when media wants you to. love your neighbor, ALL OF THEM. we all occupy the same planet, national borders are invisible, so love those neighbors over there too! ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ thanks to my dope friend @iamjamesanthony for this amazing picture. we’ve explored six countries on three continents together so far and he is not only a talented photographer but clearly a dope artist as well!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ take some time to scroll my feed, go alllllllll the way back! check out my highlights and tell me which adventure from my travels was your favorite?? ⁣ ⁣ 👚 @studiooneeightynine #catchmeintransit #JamesShootsandDraws #JamesShotMe

