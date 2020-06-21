O Príncipe William faz este domingo 38 anos e, porque este domingo também se celebra o Dia do Pai no Reino Unido, a Rainha Isabel II homenageou o neto com a publicação no Twitter de uma ternurenta fotografia em que o duque de Cambridge aparece divertido com os filhos. A fotografia foi tirada este mês pela duquesa, cuja paixão por fotografia é amplamente conhecida.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow.



The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess. pic.twitter.com/maFAGS4bTe