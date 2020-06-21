William faz anos e a Rainha lembra data com fotografia ternurenta
O Príncipe William faz este domingo 38 anos e, porque este domingo também se celebra o Dia do Pai no Reino Unido, a Rainha Isabel II homenageou o neto com a publicação no Twitter de uma ternurenta fotografia em que o duque de Cambridge aparece divertido com os filhos. A fotografia foi tirada este mês pela duquesa, cuja paixão por fotografia é amplamente conhecida.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow.
The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess. pic.twitter.com/maFAGS4bTe
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2020
Além desta fotografia, a Rainha publicou também uma imagem em que aparece ao lado do neto.
Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday 🎂#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/3VEqvEN0oo— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2020
Por se celebrar o Dia do Pai, a casa real britânica partilhou também uma série de fotografias antigas do marido da Rainha, o Duque de Edimburgo, com os filhos enquanto crianças.
Wishing you all Happy #FathersDay— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2020
Here’s a collection of photographs from the #RoyalArchives of The Duke of Edinburgh with his children. pic.twitter.com/Q3RHHoH7Fx