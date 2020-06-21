O Príncipe William faz este domingo 38 anos e, porque este domingo também se celebra o Dia do Pai no Reino Unido, a Rainha Isabel II homenageou o neto com a publicação no Twitter de uma ternurenta fotografia em que o duque de Cambridge aparece divertido com os filhos. A fotografia foi tirada este mês pela duquesa, cuja paixão por fotografia é amplamente conhecida.

 

Além desta fotografia, a Rainha publicou também uma imagem em que aparece ao lado do neto. 

 

Por se celebrar o Dia do Pai, a casa real britânica partilhou também uma série de fotografias antigas do marido da Rainha, o Duque de Edimburgo, com os filhos enquanto crianças. 

 
Manuela Micael