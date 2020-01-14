YES !!! It’s official. We’re donating our stage from our QAL show the previous night in Sydney for this great line-up of talent to raise money for Bushfire Relief. 💥💥💥💥 FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA will kick off from 1pm and run till late at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday 16 February 2020. Tickets go on sale at 12 Noon (AEDT) today at www.ticketek.com.au and are priced at $100, $85 and $70 with an option to make further contributions to bushfire relief during purchase. Ticketek Australia is the only authorised seller of FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA tickets. Do not pay more than the prices listed for your tickets. All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards key organisations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”. • “Rescue” – Rural and regional fire services in affected states • “Relief and Recovery” – Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery • “Rehabilitation” – The RSPCA Bushfire Appeal Fans can also donate to bushfire relief through www.firefightaustralia.com All Media Enquiries: media@firefightaustralia.com All Other Enquiries: info@firefightaustralia.com Bri

