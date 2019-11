To my friends in Europe - I’m super bummed to let you all know that due to illness I’m having to cancel the first few dates of this upcoming European tour: Crossing Border, Leipzig, Berlin, Prague and Vienna. I’m resting as much as possible so that I can do my best to make the rest of the dates. I love nothing more in this life than to travel and play music and it devastates me to have to cancel any shows, but sometimes your body leaves you no choice. . Thanks so much for your understanding and hope to get these rescheduled in the future. Here’s me yesterday, not in costume. 🤒

