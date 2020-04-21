Em tempos de pandemia, os museus estão encerrados, mas faz-se o que se pode para continuar a ter a atenção do público. Na rede social Twitter está a decorrer um desafio entre museus, concretamente uma "batalha de curadores", a #curatorbattle, na hashtag original, e que nos últimos dias levou a competição a um nível assustador.

Do Reino Unido à Austrália, passando pelo Canadá, foram muitos os museus que reclamaram ter nas suas coleções a peça mais assustadora de sempre.

E há para todos os gostos, como acontece sempre também quando se trata de cultura.

O desafio foi lançado, sexta-feira, pelo Yorkshire Museum, em Inglaterra, com um coque de cabelo postiço, da Roma Antiga, e que é quase difícil de descrever.

MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It's time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥

Today's theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject! We're kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place... CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020

Nas respostas tem havido um pouco de tudo, mas uma, pelo menos, chamou a atenção da imprensa inglesa: uma "sereia" escocesa.

Também apropriada à época que vivemos foi a partilha de uma máscara... mas contra a peste negra.

Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can't hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM — Deutsches Historisches Museum (@DHMBerlin) April 17, 2020

Mas há mais. Abaixo pode ver as peças de alguns dos museus que se sentiram desafiados. Há ursos, caranguejos e gatos, ou partes, e cabeças, seja numa almofada de alfinetes ou num pendente...

Live from the Toy Museum of Penshurst Place, we present the Drinking Bear. Feed it a 2 pence piece and it'll pretend to drink from its cup as it stares into your soul. #CuratorBattle #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/ohNl2974UJ — Penshurst Place (@PenshurstPlace) April 17, 2020

STEP ASIDE ALL.

These are hand-made models of figures playing cards and of gold miners hauling gold nuggets to the surface. BUT the figures are made from crab’s legs and claws… Typical Victorians, they loved weird/creepy stuff. #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/A5NHiPGnVh — York Castle Museum (@YorkCastle) April 17, 2020

on behalf of @MONAmuseum I offer up this late Victorian kitty tea party by Walter Potter.#CreepiestObject #Curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/KSOBOTyPxP — Shelley⚓ (@wheresshelly) April 21, 2020

@RedHeadedAli how can we ignore such a call to arms?

This particular item has caused a few nightmares for our followers this week. Our #CreepiestObject is...this pincushion! Complete with tiny children's heads. You're welcome, Twitter.#CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/0YdmCE5dYD — Norwich Castle (@NorwichCastle) April 17, 2020