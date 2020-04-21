Em tempos de pandemia, os museus estão encerrados, mas faz-se o que se pode para continuar a ter a atenção do público. Na rede social Twitter está a decorrer um desafio entre museus, concretamente uma "batalha de curadores", a #curatorbattle, na hashtag original, e que nos últimos dias levou a competição a um nível assustador.

Do Reino Unido à Austrália, passando pelo Canadá, foram muitos os museus que reclamaram ter nas suas coleções a peça mais assustadora de sempre.

E há para todos os gostos, como acontece sempre também quando se trata de cultura.

O desafio foi lançado, sexta-feira, pelo Yorkshire Museum, em Inglaterra, com um coque de cabelo postiço, da Roma Antiga, e que é quase difícil de descrever.

  

Nas respostas tem havido um pouco de tudo, mas uma, pelo menos, chamou a atenção da imprensa inglesa: uma "sereia" escocesa.

  

Também apropriada à época que vivemos foi a partilha de uma máscara... mas contra a peste negra.

  

Mas há mais. Abaixo pode ver as peças de alguns dos museus que se sentiram desafiados. Há ursos, caranguejos e gatos, ou partes, e cabeças, seja numa almofada de alfinetes ou num pendente...

                   
Catarina Machado