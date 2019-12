The endless conspiracy theories and denial of facts. The lies, the hate and the bullying of children who communicate and act on the science. All because some adults - terrified of change - so desperately don't want to talk about the #ClimateCrisis This is hope in disguise. We're winning.

A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:19am PST